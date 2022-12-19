Chael Sonnen: Paddy Pimblett Narrative Is “Rude” To Jared Gordon

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen believes the post-fight reaction surrounding Paddy Pimblett’s latest performance is disrespectful to Jared Gordon.

At UFC 282, Pimblett maintained his unbeaten promotional record with a fourth victory inside the Octagon. But while he’d previously finished Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt, there was to be no exclamation point on his latest performance.

After going the distance, many expected Gordon to have his hand raised and stall the surge of the former Cage Warriors champion. But with all three judges handing “The Baddy” two rounds, the Liverpool native left the T-Mobile Arena with another victory on his résumé.

For the first time tonight we go to the judges – drop them scorecards 👇📝 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/C1PUm1VBKT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Despite the official result, the sheer number of fans, fighters, and pundits who disagreed with the verdict has appeared to take much of the shine off the success. Some have also suggested that regardless of the result, the competitive nature of the bout has dismissed any chance of Pimblett achieving his championship goals in the UFC.

One former two-division title challenger, however, sees that as immensely “rude” to the man who gave Pimblett his toughest test in the Octagon to date.

Sonnen Insists Close Fight With Gordon Doesn’t Lower Pimblett’s Stock

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight UFC contender Chael Sonnen gave his assessment of Pimblett’s fourth outing on MMA’s biggest stage.

While Pimblett has been the subject of many of his videos in the past, leading to a fiery response from “The Baddy,” Sonnen looked to defend the lightweight prospect in his latest.

“The American Gangster” looked to point out unrealistic expectations regarding Pimblett’s UFC ascension, insisting that nobody ‘runs through’ the promotion. He also suggested that the notion Pimblett was somewhat “exposed” is incredibly disrespectful to the talents of “Flash” Gordon.

“There’s a misconception that he’s going to run through the UFC. Nobody’s going to do that!” Sonnen said. “There is a real belief after that fight, ‘Paddy’s not as good as we thought he was, he’s been exposed.’ Excuse me, that is so incredibly rude to (Jared) Gordon, who by the way, went into that fight with a 19-4 (19-5) record. That dude is a hammer with some of the best coaches and training in the world.

“Paddy found himself in a fight that was harder than he knew it was going to be, but he responded. I have not seen anything from Paddy that shows me anything less than the potential to be a future world champion,” Sonnen added. “It was a really hard match… He’s supposed to run through the division? What are you talking about? … I don’t think that’s fair… Let’s not disrespect Gordon.”

While Sonnen’s view may not be the consensus, with an abundance of “robbery” calls online that includes from Gordon himself, Pimblett has denied that the fight was even close. Nevertheless, he’ll undoubtedly be looking to secure a more emphatic victory when he returns to the Octagon in 2023.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on Paddy Pimblett’s win over Jared Gordon?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.