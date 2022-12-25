Chael Sonnen Reveals What The ‘Real’ Sean Strickland Is Like

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen hopes that fans can one day meet the ‘real’ version of middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

While a number of others have long hit the headlines for some controversial statements, including Bryce Mitchell’s government conspiracy on school shootings and Colby Covington‘s renowned trash-talking ways, not many have developed a reputation that comes close to that of Strickland.

Since returning to the fold at middleweight in 2020 following two years away from the Octagon, “Tarzan” hasn’t held back with microphone or phone in hand, becoming well known for his media day rants and eyebrow-raising social media posts.

Some advice from Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/q98ZoklFVb — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 4, 2022

But like many have concluded with regards to Covington’s public remarks, Sonnen has suggested that all may not be as it seems with the #7-ranked middleweight…

Sonnen Takes Fans Behind The Curtain Of Strickland’s “Gimmick”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger Sonnen discussed Strickland’s personality, which has certainly divided the fanbase.

For “The American Gangster,” the true nature of Strickland as a person is far removed from the brash individual who roasts media members during fight week and expresses a desire to kill inside the Octagon.

Instead, Sonnen used words like “respectful” and “soft-spoken” to describe the three-time UFC headliner, something he hopes fans get the chance to witness by meeting him in-person.

“I just want you guys to meet him, I really do. Even just in passing, I hope you see him (and) you’re not intimated,” Sonnen said. “He’s one of the guys that would intimidate you from going up and saying hello. I hope you go up and say hello. Strickland is not only not crazy, Strickland’s not only a decent guy, Strickland’s a gentleman. That’s not a word you can just throw around.

“He’s respectful. He’s soft-spoken. I’m just sharing for you, the Strickland you’re seeing — I would never come out and bust a guy’s gimmick, particularly for one that’s working this well. He just got starched (at UFC 276) and he (returned) to a main event on the worldwide leader of ESPN, right, things are going very well for Sean Strickland,” Sonnen added. “But, there’s a level of crazy that goes too far, and he went to sink his teeth into the ‘I’m crazy’ market.”

Strickland returned to action this past weekend, closing out the promotion’s 2022 schedule in the main event of UFC Vegas 66.

While he’d hoped to return to winning ways against Jared Cannonier following a brutal knockout loss to now-champion Alex Pereira this past July, “Tarzan” fell on the wrong side of a split decision after an incredibly close five-round contest.

A split decision to close the year!



Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s on-screen personality and interview remarks?

