Chael Sonnen Rejects Plea Deal, Gets Date For Battery Trial

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is heading to court in the criminal case that resulted from his alleged assault of several people at a hotel last December.

The incident, which took place at Las Vegas’ Four Seasons Hotel, left Sonnen accused of attacking a number of individuals. Police were initially called to the location after reports of an intoxicated individual launching an unprovoked attack on Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, a couple said to have been on holiday at the time.

Sonnen was later accused of assaulting several other individuals, including multiple security guards. Footage of the incident’s aftermath was quickly obtained by TMZ Sports.

While Sonnen initially avoided arrest, five misdemeanor citations were eventually filed. And although they were all dismissed at first, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later charged the former fighter-turned-analyst with 10 misdemeanor counts of battery and one felony count of battery by strangulation.

Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped the felony charge. Additionally, an amended criminal complaint reduced Sonnen’s tally of misdemeanor charges to six. A further two counts were also dismissed more recently when defense attorney Dayvid Figler filed a motion to dismiss all counts against Sonnen owing to prosecutors failing to obtain statements given to a California TV station by the Stellpflugs.

With that, the former middleweight and light heavyweight UFC title challenger is facing a total of four misdemeanor battery charges. And having recently rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors, the criminal case will go to trial next year.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, Sonnen’s trial is set to commence on April 5.

Sonnen Also Faces Multiple Civil Court Lawsuits

While Sonnen’s criminal case will go to trial next year, it’s not the only legal battle he’s facing. “The American Gangster” has also been sued in civil court.

After seeing the two counts of misdemeanor battery relating to Sonnen’s alleged attack on them dismissed following their tell-all interview with KSBY in August, Chris and Julie Stellpflug have turned their attention to a lawsuit in search of the justice they believe they’re deserved.

In the media interaction that ultimately cost them inclusion in the criminal case, the couple shared some harrowing detail about the alleged assault. As well as accusing Sonnen of throwing elbows during scrambles on the ground with Chris and putting him in a chokehold, Julie claimed to have been pinned against a wall and repeatedly punched in the face.

Image Credit: Chris & Julie Stellpflug via KSBY

In addition to the couple suing Sonnen in civil court, the former UFC star is also facing a lawsuit from a hotel maintenance worker, whom Sonnen and an unnamed accomplice are accused of assaulting.

What do you make of the latest update to Chael Sonnen’s criminal case?

