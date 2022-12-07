Charles Oliveira Picks His 2022 Fighter Of The Year

Last year’s “Fighter of the Year” favorite Charles Oliveira puts his vote in for who he thinks should win this year.

2022 is nearing a close and although there were many great performances and many great fighters, at the end of December many media outlets will be awarding one fighter as “Fighter of the Year.” Last year, many had the former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, at the top of their list, but this year, however, with his recent loss, that most likely will not be the case.

With this in mind, Oliveira has now placed his vote for 2022 fighter of the year, and he is picking a fellow Brazilian to top the list.

Charles Oliveira Thinks Alex Pereira Is The 2022 Fighter Of The Year

Credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

At the beginning of 2022, Oliveira, Amanda Nunes, and Glover Teixeira were the only UFC champions from Brazil. Now Oliveira and Teixeira are without belts, but a new Brazilian has risen up to champion status, Alex Pereira.

The new middleweight king shocked many when he defeated longtime champion Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC champion in only his eighth professional MMA bout. This feat is part of the reason why he is Oliveira’s choice as “Best Fighter.”

Alex Poatan @AlexPereiraUFC



The man beat a great & very talented champ to capture the 185 belt https://t.co/VJ9irOJNNa — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 7, 2022

“Alex Poatan @AlexPereiraUFC,” he wrote on Twitter. “The man beat a great & very talented champ to capture the 185 belt.”

There are many worthy fighters on the UFC roster and beyond. Pereira is a great choice, not only did he win his first title, but he won three fights inside the Octagon in the calendar year. The fans will have to wait and see who will be chosen this year and cast their votes where they can.

Do you agree with Charles Oliveira that new middleweight champion Alex Pereira is Fighter of the Year?