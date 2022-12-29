Charles Oliveira Shares How Alexander Volkanovski Could Beat Islam Makhachev

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated UFC 284 main event.

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up 10lbs to challenge new champion Islam Makhachev for the lightweight gold. Makhachev won the then-vacant belt at UFC 280 by submitting ‘do Bronx’ in the second round.

Charles Oliveira was on an 11-fight winning streak heading into UFC 280. He would’ve been the defending champion heading into the event but for a controversial weight miss at UFC 274. While Makhachev had been the marginal favorite heading into the bout, many were shocked by the level of dominance the Dagestani star showed against an elite-level fighter like ‘do Bronx’.

Islam Makhachev is the favorite to win in his upcoming first title defense. In a recent interview with Super Lutas, Oliveira was quick to praise Makhachev’s brutal takedown offense. However, he also noted ‘The Great’ is a master of takedown defense. When it comes to a potential Volkanovski upset win, ‘do Bronx’ sees only one scenario.

Photo via Instagram @alexvolkanovski

“He Hits And Kicks Very Hard” – Charles Oliveira On Alexander Volkanovski’s Offense

Charles Oliveira opined that the first round is the most important for Volkanovski as it’s where he’ll be at his strongest to lay in dead strikes. Should ‘The Great’ manage to stuff Makhachev’s early takedown attempts and utilize his Muay Thai and kickboxing offense, ‘do Bronx’ can see him getting the job done.

“They are two great fighters. Alex is a fighter that defends takedowns well. He hits and kicks very hard. On the other side, Islam has very good takedowns. When he gets you down, he puts on the pressure,” Oliveira said. “I think Islam wins….But if Volkanovski defends the takedowns in the first round and connects with the hands….[shakes head in approval that Volkanovski has a chance].”

Charles Oliveira’s next fight remains a mystery. While there were briefly rumors of a rising contender like Rafael Fiziev, ‘do Bronx’ has made clear he’s taking a break from the Octagon for a little while.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on February 12.

All Quotes From Sportskeeda.