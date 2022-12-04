Chatri Sityodtong Makes More Bold Claims About ONE Championship

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is nothing if not loyal to his promotion.

Sityodtong has long been a vocal supporter of his promotion, and the way that it operates and performs. However, this has gotten to the point where some of his statements have received a healthy dose of skepticism, with him routinely stating that ONE Championship is better than the UFC without much in the way of concrete information backing that up.

via Instagram @onechampionship

Chatri Sityodtong Makes More Bold Claims

Chatri Sityodtong was back at it with his bold claims about ONE Championship once more following the promotion’s final event of the year, ONE 164. In fact, he was in rare form while speaking on the difference between the product delivered and what the UFC has to offer.

While speaking with media after the event, Sityodtong initially made many of the same claims about viewership that he has in the past, citing that ONE is bigger than the UFC according to Nielsen ratings. He added to that, though, by saying that if you were to pair his fighters against theirs, some results would not go his way, but he thinks ONE would outperform the UFC overall.

“I’d love to see a UFC versus ONE, champion versus champion. I believe we would win our fair share. They would win some too. But I do believe we’re the better organisation,” Sityodtong said.

“If you look at roster quality, what is an average athlete in ONE? He or she is a world champion in one discipline or more prior to joining, at the highest levels. The pedigree of these guys is just different level. The average athlete who gets signed by UFC is 8-0 in LFA, or 10-0, or did collegiate wrestling for four years and maybe does Muay Thai for three years. Here you’ve got the best of the best of every discipline.”

From there, Chatri Sityodtong listed off the many athletes he has signed to ONE, citing the likes of Demetrious Johnson and the Ruotolo brothers as the elite athletes on their roster. However, to really drive home his point, he made the claim that his love and understanding of martial arts culture has led him to have a better rapport with his fighter’s, making them happier than they would be in the UFC.

“Ask your athletes who’s happier? Which roster has a great relationship with their boss? I understand them. On one side the other boss has never stepped in the ring or a martial arts school. I understand martial arts at the highest levels, I have empathy and compassion. I love our athletes, and all that comes out,” Sityodtong said. “It’s very clear what is happening. The world is so big. There’s Apple and there’s Samsung. There’s GM and there’s Toyota. There’s ONE and there’s UFC.”

As far as the viewership claims go, there’s not much more to be said in regards to their legitimacy. However, Chatri Sityodtong is certainly right in the idea that there is a certain type of fighter who appreciates the leadership style he possesses as opposed to the UFC.

What do you make of this recent batch of comments from Chatri Sityodtong?

All quotes from South China Morning Post.