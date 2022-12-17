Cheyanne Vlismas Names Fighter She Was “Obsessed” With

UFC women’s strawweight Cheyanne Vlismas has named a former champion whom she was “obsessed” with during her early days in mixed martial arts.

From Yazmin Jauregui to Piera Rodriguez, the MMA leader’s 115-pound weight class boasts a number of exciting prospects. But one who’s perhaps slipped under the radar in recent times owing to a year-plus layoff is Vlismas.

After securing a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020, “The Warrior Princess” failed to make a successful first impression in the Octagon, falling to Montserrat Ruiz on debut.

But in two outings since, Vlismas has secured consecutive victories and back-to-back bonuses. Having walked away with a Performance of the Night check owing to a brutal knockout of Gloria de Paula, the 27-year-old secured her first win streak last December in a Fight of the Night with Mallory Martin.

Now, having sat out for 12 months due to personal and medical reasons, Vlismas is ready to return and remind the division of her presence. She’ll have the chance to do just that tonight when she faces fellow prospect Cory McKenna at UFC Vegas 66.

Like the majority of fighters, Vlismas’ road to MMA’s biggest stage included its fair share of inspirations. In most cases, that comes in the form of a legendary fighter or champion who rose to prominence inside the Octagon.

Having began her pursuit of a career in martial arts at a time when women’s MMA was relatively unheralded, it’s perhaps unsurprising who Vlismas looked up to.

Vlismas Recalls Impact Of “Inspiring” Fighter

During a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Vlismas looked ahead to her comeback this Saturday in Las Vegas, as well as the journey that’s brought her a place on the sport’s grandest stage.

On developing interest in MMA at a time when she was primarily focusing on jiu-jitsu, Vlismas recalled the first fighters she began to see paving the way for women in the sport.

Whilst she named her close friend and former UFC champion Miesha Tate, it was a former two-time opponent of “Cupcake” whom Vlismas became “obsessed” with.

“12 years ago, women weren’t training… You did not see women on the mat like they do now. 16, I started studying the sport a little bit because I was competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments already,” Vlismas said. “I knew of Cris Cyborg, Gina Carano, and then I found out about Ronda Rousey, and then I found out about Miesha Tate.

“I was obsessed — Miesha Tate’s my very dear friend now, very close to me now — but I was obsessed with Ronda Rousey at first. When I watched her versus Miesha Tate, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I already knew I wanted to fight, but this was just inspiring back then,” Vlismas added. “I was like, ‘Wow, these women are doing so good.'”

(Isaac Brekken/Shutterstock)

Having capitalized on the platform given to women’s MMA by the likes of Rousey, Cyborg, and Tate to form her own career in the sport, Vlismas will now look to find her own success and leave her name among the greats.

At the age of 27, “The Warrior Princess” certainly isn’t short on time to leave an impact in the Octagon, starting this weekend when she shares the Octagon with McKenna.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

How high do you think Cheyanne Vlismas’ ceiling is in the UFC?

