Cheyanne Vlismas Speaks Out Following UFC Vegas 66 Loss

UFC strawweight Cheyanne Vlismas has spoken out for the first time since her unanimous decision loss to Cory McKenna.

Vlismas fell to McKenna on the UFC Vegas 66 prelims on Saturday. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak and was just her second loss during her UFC tenure.

Vlismas, who has had an up-and-down 2022 in and out of the cage, remains one of the most intriguing prospects in the strawweight division. Her recent ‘Fight of the Night’ performance against Mallory Martin got the attention of many fans and pundits.

After her setback at UFC Vegas 66, Vlismas is staying positive as she looks ahead to the new year.

Cheyanne Vlismas’ “Spirits High” Despite Loss To Cory McKenna

In a recent Instagram post, Vlismas reflected on her performance at UFC Vegas 66.

“Came up short no excuses,” Vlismas said. “Say what you want but I will always show up to fight. Thank you [Cory McKenna] for the [dance]. I go back home in 3 days and I can’t thank my friends enough for showing up tonight for dinner with me…My team keeping my spirits high.”

Earlier this year, Vlismas dealt with the aftermath of her publicized dispute with former romantic partner JP Buys. She allegedly had death threats made towards her after she spoke out about the rocky end to the relationship, which led to her going into hiding.

Vlismas earned a shot in the UFC following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020. She went on to split her first four fights in the UFC after her win over Hilarie Rose on DWCS.

McKenna has won two of her last three fights of 2022 following a split decision loss to Elise Reed in March.

Vlismas seems to be in a better place mentally following her split with Buys and will look to get back on track in her career in 2023.

