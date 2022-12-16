Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett Is Either Great At His Gimmick Or “Delusional”

Chris Weidman is a bit confused about the comments and actions from Paddy Pimblett following his UFC 282 win over Jared Gordon.

The last PPV of the year is always a big one for the UFC. In many years it can bring new champions and Fight of the Year candidates. This year UFC 282 brought uncertainty and confusion.

The main event title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Alkelaev ended in a draw, leaving the title vacant. The co-main event saw Paddy Pimblett defeat Jared Gordon by unanimous decision, but the scores have been brought into question due to a suspicious judge.

Now former UFC champion Chris Weidman is calling Pimbeltt into question. He feels Pimblett may be delusional if his actions and comments following his win are genuine.

Chris Weidman Is Not Sure If Paddy Pimblett Is Delusional Or A Gimmick

Weidman joined Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel to discuss some MMA news stories, Pimbeltt being one of them. Weidman went in on Pimblett from his win at UFC 282 to the persona that he gives off.

“Take away the fighting for a second. Paddy is just confusing the hell out of me. I don’t know. I just want to know, is it a gimmick like him jumping on the mic right after that he gets the decision when I thought he definitely lost 30-27,” he said. “That being said, I don’t know how if it’s confidence or a gimmick. Like it’s either he’s completely delusional, or it’s a gimmick, and if it’s a gimmick, all power to him, I bow down to him, you’re doing a great job. But if he’s that delusional, he’s out of his mind.”

Weidman thinks Pimblett may be overconfident. He says that if the young lightweight actually believes that he can compete amongst the greatest in the division after barely winning in his last fight he is mistaken.

“For him to think that he could give a good match to Makhachev and compare himself to Charles Oliveira when he was getting ragdoll by a guy, Jared Gordon, who I have a lot of respect for, but he’s a small 55-er and he’s talking about Makhachev whose specialty is wrestling and he’s talking about Oliveira whose specialty is monster dudes, who their specialty is with the ground game and so I don’t understand where he’s getting this from,” he said. “How could he talk like that?”

Pimblett has won all four of his UFC bouts so far and has been rising up in the lightweight division although he is not yet ranked in the top fifteen. He has also gained a huge following in his short time in the UFC and is now one of the most popular fighters on the roster.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett is putting on a gimmick?