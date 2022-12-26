Watch: Relive Chuck Liddell’s Championship Reign

If you missed the time when Chuck Liddell reigned over the light heavyweight division, today is your lucky day.

The sport has changed a lot since the days of Liddell’s title reign, which saw him as champion from 2005 to 2007, defending his title four times. However, just because it has been nearly two decades since he wore a belt does not mean his title reign is any less exciting to look back on.

Relive Chuck Liddell’s Title Reign

One of the things that made Chuck Liddell so terrifying at the time of his peak, was his devastating knockout power.

Not only did he have a menacing look, with the iconic mohawk and goatee combo, but he was an absolute force of nature in the Octagon, winning by knockout in every victory he saw from 2002, all the way until the end of his title run, scoring a string of nine consecutive knockouts during a run that stands the test of time.

While this is not the case for all pioneers in the sport, the UFC has always had love for Liddell, with Dana White in particular showing support, having managed the legend in the past.

To pay homage to his insane title reign, the promotion recently shared a video to their YouTube channel, chronicling his reign from winning the belt against Randy Couture, to defending it against his bitter rival, Tito Ortiz in his final successful defense, posting the video online so that fans can remember.

The career of Chuck Liddell was a wild one that had some incredible performances against the best that the sport had to offer at the time, both in the UFC and outside of it.

Having the opportunity to look back and reflect on his title run was a nice reminder how cold “The Iceman” really was.

What is your favorite Chuck Liddell moment?