Clay Guida Raising Money For Those Affected By Hurricane Ian

Former Strikeforce Lightweight Champion Clay Guida is doing his part to help storm-damaged areas in Southwest Florida.

‘The Carpenter’ is from Round Lake, Illinois originally but has lived in the southwest Florida region for some time now. Hurricane Ian formed on September 23 and continued to wreak havoc until October 2.

Along with the US, the hurricane also did damage to Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Colombia, and Venezuela. It proved to be the most destructive hurricane to strike Florida in almost 90 years.

Clay Guida has unveiled Fight for Florida, a fundraising effort formed by Guida & Wrestling Life Foundation, Gills & Thrills, and the UFC and Vayner Sports.

“We’re Fighting For Our Community” – Clay Guida On Fight For Florida

The UFC lightweight veteran recently shed some light on his efforts to help with the aftermath of a storm that claimed 144 lives.

“We’re fighting for our community. Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Lee County, Cape Coral, where my family lives,” Guida said.

‘The Carpenter’ also shed some light on the shirts he is selling to raise money for the relief effort.

“The red, white, and blue Fight for Florida state flag here mark where the hurricane ripped through,” Clay Guida explained in regard to the shirts’ aesthetic.

In the meantime, the UFC are also encouraging the public to donate to the Red Cross to further aid those affected. Currently, Guida believes the money raised stands at approximately $10,000. Proceeds will be donated to the Calusa Sportsmen Foundation. The CSF focuses on helping the families of first responders affected by the hurricane.

Clay Guida last fought at UFC on ESPN 42 where he picked up a split-decision win over Scott Holtzman. The win continued Guida’s 50-50 win-loss ratio in recent years following his kneebar submission loss to Claudio Puelles at UFC Fight Night 205.

All Quotes From winknews.com.