Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt Becomes Latest To Form Kadyrov Association

The list of prominent UFC fighters associating themselves with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov has extended to include former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

In spite of his widely alleged human rights abuses, active support of the Russian war effort in Ukraine, and sanctions handed down by the United States government, fighters are continuing to display relationships with Kadyrov and his son, Ali.

Earlier this year, the UFC came under fire for allowing Kadyrov’s son a cageside seat for the October pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, where he sat alongside Khamzat Chimaev for the event and snapped pictures with Dana White and Daniel Cormier.

Ali’s presence at the Etihad Arena came just days after he participated in a propaganda video, which featured him in army uniform having been said to have returned from the besieged city of Mariupol with Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s latest post on Instagram is of his son, Ali, pictured alongside Khamzat Chimaev and UFC president Dana White at Saturday’s show in Abu Dhabi.



The UFC continues to be a platform for the dictator’s propaganda. pic.twitter.com/vLKbu11PqR — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) October 23, 2022

The topic received further coverage recently when a trio of UFC stars — former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje, former welterweight king Kamaru Usman, and former two-division champ Henry Cejudo — traveled to Chechnya at the invitation of Kadyrov, attending a birthday party for the dictator’s son and having a tour around a military facility that trains special forces for enlistment into the Russian army.

Garbrandt Becomes Latest To Ignore Kadyrov Controversy

Another former champion has now joined Usman, Cejudo, and Gaethje in the group of fighters to have ignored Kadyrov’s alleged history of ordering a number of abuses, including torture, assassinations, and targeted purges of the LGBTQ+ community in the region.

Last week, former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt was picture alongside Ali Kadyrov in Dubai. In an Instagram post, “No Love” can be seen posing for a picture with Ali and Khamzat Chimaev, who’s frequently interacted with Kadyrov and trained with his sons.

Kadyrov’s sons traveled with Chimaev to train alongside Sweden’s Allstar team in Dubai, where Garbrandt is also preparing for his next fight, set to come against Julio Arce at UFC 285 next March.

Like the former champs before him, Garbrandt’s association with Kadyrov’s family comes despite the U.S. Department of the Treasury prohibiting people who do business in the United States from interacting with a number of the dictator’s businesses.

The link between MMA’s premier promotion and Kadyrov was also evident post-UFC 282, when the Chechen dictator slammed Dana White over the judges’ scorecards that left Chechnya’s Magomed Ankalaev without the light heavyweight title.

