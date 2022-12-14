Cody Garbrandt’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will reportedly make his long-awaited return to action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023.

Having been on a torrid run of form since losing the title in 2017, Garbrandt will be looking to return to winning ways next year after sitting out 2022 courtesy of a couple of cancellations.

Per Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff, “No Love” will enter the Octagon for the first time in 15 months at the first Las Vegas-held UFC pay-per-view event of next year. Inside the T-Mobile Arena, he’s set to meet relative bantamweight newcomer Julio Arce.

Former champion Cody Garbrandt returns at #UFC285 on March 4th.

Garbrandt Searches For Rebound Versus DWCS Alum Arce

For Garbrandt (12-5), the UFC 285 contest will mark a much-needed opportunity to re-find the form that brought him to the top of the bantamweight mountain as an undefeated fighter six years ago.

Since delivering a phenomenal performance to dethrone Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in 2016, “No Love” has had his hand raised just once in six outings. While back-to-back losses to TJ Dillashaw left him belt-less, a knockout at the hands of Pedro Munhoz saw Garbrandt fall out of contention on a three-fight skid.

Although a memorable KO of Raphael Assunção provided a brief rebound in June 2020, a subsequent headline setback opposite Rob Font and failed flyweight drop against Kai Kara-France last December has once again left the former titleholder on a losing streak.

Having seen a pairing with veteran Rani Yahya fall through twice this year, “No Love” will now turn his attention to a new opponent in the form of Arce (18-6). After a struggle for form at featherweight, the former Ring of Combat bantamweight and featherweight champion made the drop to 135 pounds last July.

While he announced his arrival with an emphatic TKO win over Andre Ewell, he subsequently fell to Song Yadong before a weight miss took some of the shine off his rebound victory over Daniel Santos.

Most recently, Arce was outpointed by Montel Jackson at UFC 281 last month. The 33-year-old will look to continue his habit of trading victories and losses by adding the prominent name of Garbrandt to his win column next year.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, are as follows:

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce (bantamweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Tabitha Ricci (women’s flyweight)

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (bantamweight)

