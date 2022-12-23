(AUDIO) Colby Covington’s March Interview With Police Detectives Released

Audio footage has emerged of UFC welterweight Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack from Jorge Masvidal.

This past March, animosity spilled way beyond the cage in the heated feud between former interim champion Covington and ‘BMF’ titleholder Masvidal. Following a buildup to a rivalry built upon a friendship turner sour, the pair shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC 272.

While Covington emerged victorious on the night, outpointing Masvidal across five rounds, it’s safe to say that nothing was settled. That was evidenced in the most extreme way just weeks later when the pair seemingly collided on the streets of Miami.

“Gamebred” is accused of sucker-punching his rival from behind as he exited the Papi Steak restaurant along with the Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard and online star Bob Menery. Masvidal was subsequently arrested and later released on a $15,000 bond.

This week, footage emerged of the 38-year-old in custody via the Real World Police YouTube channel. From the same source, an audio tape of Covington’s interaction with police detectives following the alleged attack has now been released.

In the video, “Chaos” can be heard recalling the incident in detail to detectives at the Miami Beach Police Department on March 22.

Covington Tells Police: “He Definitely Rocked Me, I Saw Stars”

In the tape, Covington begins by setting the scene of the incident, naming the other individuals he was with. After noting that Forgeard and Menery had posted images on social media that could reveal their location, the former interim UFC champ recalled the group exiting the restaurant to a group of fans.

“I was eating inside Papi Steak house with my friend Kyle Forgeard, who’s the main guy for the Nelk Boys, and then another guy named Bob Money, who’s a super-famous personality,” Covington recounted. “They put up a story post that we were hanging out together… We didn’t post where we were, but I could see it’s easy to identify.

“So we decide we’re gonna leave Papi and we’re gonna go to Swan to go meet up with some people over there, some friends,” Covington continued. “As soon as we walk out, a bunch of people kind of bombarded us. They wanted pictures, a couple people were asking me to sign gloves — I signed like, four or five different gloves from three or four different fans.”

After signing memorabilia for close to five minutes, Covington recalled walking towards his vehicle across the street when he was struck from the side with two quick punches.

“Then we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go, let’s get outta here, it’s time to go.’ As soon as we’re about to walk across the street, I get side-swiped from the side, I get punched in the mouth real quick and kinda get dizzed up. I look up and I see who it is.”

Covington went on to describe to police how he was able to identify the individual. As well as his appearance, “Chaos” claimed that the man’s voice gave his identity away. With that, the 34-year-old revealed what had been said to him during the alleged attack.

He also explained how he was able to escape his welterweight rivalry and another large individual, whom he claimed looked set to attack him.

“I could see in his eyes, it’s Jorge Masvidal,” Covington said. “I can see his hair coming out of his hoodie, but he has a face mask on… But he’s saying, ‘You shouldn’t have f*cking talked about my kids!’ … I was easily able to identify, like, ‘That’s his voice, that’s his eyes, that’s his hair; I know exactly who that is.’ He took two quick punches at me. It happened so fast.

“We’re like, squared up and I’m getting him off of me, because he’s with a couple of people. There was one bigger guy that had his fist clenched and he was gonna come at me, but I was able to get away from Jorge, run back to Papi Steak house. He followed me back in… but there was a couple security guys… I went behind the bar, called the police station, and waited for your guys’ arrival.”

When asked to name the injuries he suffered, Covington made note of a chipped tooth. He also claimed to have been “rocked” by the shots.

“I definitely suffered the injury to my tooth, he chipped my front tooth,” Covington explained. “The adrenaline’s still kinda going right now, but he definitely rocked me, I saw stars a little bit… I was just trying to get to safety.”

Having pressed charges, images later emerged of Covington’s face after the alleged attack, with one appearing to show evidence of the chipped tooth. And after noting the impact of the alleged strikes to police after the incident, Covington later added a claim of brain damage.

Image Credit: Cohen & McMullen/P.A.

The trial for the criminal case was delayed a few months back in order for further information to be obtained regarding Covington’s medical records following the claim that he suffered brain damage as a result of the incident.

With that, Masvidal is now scheduled for a February 27, 2023, trial date. “Gamebred” faces charges on single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief, meaning he could be sentenced to 15 years behind bars if found guilty.

What do you make of Colby Covington‘s detailed account of the alleged assault from Jorge Masvidal?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.