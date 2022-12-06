Conor McGregor Lists Two Names For Comeback Hitlist

Conor McGregor has named two potential opponents for when he makes his eventual return to the UFC.

McGregor is nearing a potential return to the Octagon after a long hiatus with his leg injury. Against Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor shattered his leg and required extensive surgery and recovery.

McGregor doesn’t have any shortage of potential opponents, including Poirier’s recent adversary Michael Chandler, for his next fight. He intends to move back up to welterweight amid his recent bulking up.

Poirier defeated Chandler at UFC 281 last month but is in the middle of a serious health scare stemming from a staph infection. He’s been hospitalized for a couple of days and is having difficulty responding to antibiotics to treat the infection.

Conor McGregor Mocks Dustin Poirier’s Hospital Stay

In a recent tweet, McGregor sarcastically wished Poirier well amidst his hospital stay.

Heal up soon scruffy knickers https://t.co/lvAQhAXFYf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

“Heal up soon scruffy knickers,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor and Poirier had a cordial buildup to their second fight at UFC 257, but things took a drastic turn ahead of UFC 264. A promise from McGregor to donate to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation wasn’t kept, prompting a swift rise in tensions.

McGregor is working on his film debut in the Road House remake while also getting back in fighting shape. In response to him, Poirier inquired about another fight between them.

You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again!? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 5, 2022

“You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again!?” Poirier responded.

Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier Open The Door To Fourth Fight,

McGregor has been accused by some, including Justin Gaethje, of using performance enhancers during his USADA testing pool absence. He’s re-entering the pool in hopes of a return to the Octagon in 2023.

It didn’t take long for McGregor to get the final word, as he promised vengeance against Poirier as well as taking shots at Poirier’s wife.

Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn. You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

“Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn,” McGregor replied. “You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it.”

Talks of the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier began immediately after UFC 264, but Poirier shut down the idea during McGregor’s absence. Now, it appears it might be back on the table.

McGregor and Poirier have had a roller coaster of emotions surrounding their rivalry, though it seems clear that they’ll never be on positive terms as they both work their way back to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor Adds Nate Diaz’s Name To Hitlist

Nate Diaz instantly mocked the exchange between McGregor and Poirier, which resulted in McGregor assuring the Stockton legend that he is also on his hitlist.

😂😂 u 2 but just for the weed,we build weed company fuck the piss sauce I gave dat tick at press conf. Not even a thanks. He going in a box me and you going in a hot box for the knock hahahaa. I’m in Amsterdam like sadam rockin round Iran ahahah van dam chop his head quick. Must — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

“u 2 but just for the weed,we build weed company fuck the piss sauce I gave dat tick at press conf. Not even a thanks. He going in a box me and you going in a hot box for the knock hahahaa. I’m in Amsterdam like sadam rockin round Iran ahahah van dam chop his head quick.”

Public translate: I’m fighting you too. But i will bury him quick first. Way handier fight/her knickers/More recent story line etc. If he bottles it, it’s you. I’m also in Amsterdam, weeds great, and I’m not a bad guy I’m just a great martial arts actor with boat loads of money. https://t.co/ExU4OBwWFM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

“Public translate: I’m fighting you too. But i will bury him quick first. Way handier fight/her knickers/More recent story line etc. If he bottles it, it’s you. I’m also in Amsterdam, weeds great, and I’m not a bad guy I’m just a great martial arts actor with boat loads of money.”

Nate Diaz is currently a free agent, so it seems McGregor is banking on Diaz returning for their long-awaited trilogy fight over any other offer outside of the UFC. MMA News will keep you updated on the latest movements of Conor McGregor and two of his biggest rivals: Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

Would you rather see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 or Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4?

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!