Conor McGregor Raves About His UFC Moment Of The Year

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has no doubt which result stands out as the promotion’s best moment of 2022.

While he’s been absent from the cage owing to the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier last July at UFC 264, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from enjoying some mixed martial arts action and giving his two cents on some of this year’s notable scraps.

And as 2022 draws to a close, many are assessing the candidates for a host of year-end awards, and that includes the MMA leader. One category that exists as part of the UFC Honors is the Fan Choice Comeback of the Year.

Among the nominees is Alex Pereira’s middleweight championship crowning at UFC 281 and Matt Schnell’s memorable effort opposite Sumudaerji at UFC Long Island. But for McGregor, they pale in comparison to another come-from-behind triumph — Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman.

On Wednesday, the UFC Europe Twitter account reacted to the welterweight champion’s snub for BBC Sports Personality of the Year — a UK award granted to a sportsperson judged to have accomplished the most in the calendar year — by mentioning his UFC Honors nomination.

In a quote-tweet, McGregor responded to Edwards’ inclusion in the “nonsense” Comeback of the Year list by suggesting that the Jamaican-born Brit’s victory at UFC 278 stands unchallenged as the year’s overall greatest moment.

“Stop the nonsense ‘comeback’ of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none,” McGregor wrote. “The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on! Team @ParadigmSports!”

Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on!

Edwards Wasn’t The Only New Champ McGregor Celebrated In 2022

McGregor’s pick is perhaps unsurprising given that the pair both sit under the management banner of Paradigm Sports. With that association in mind, the Irishman was extremely enthusiastic when “Rocky” upset the odds in Salt Lake City to dethrone Usman.

But as well as celebrating Edwards becoming only the UK’s second-ever UFC titleholder, McGregor had another moment of championship glory for Paradigm to enjoy.

Two months prior to Edwards’ success, Jiří Procházka had his hand raised at UFC 275 in Singapore. With the result, which saw him clutch victory from the jaws of defeat by submitting Glover Teixeira in the final minute, “Denisa” became the first UFC champ from the Czech Republic.

McGregor took to Twitter post-fight to congratulate the new light heavyweight king, branding him Paradigm Sports’ “newest” world champion.

However, there’s been less to celebrate towards the end of 2022.

As well as the Paradigm-managed Israel Adesanya losing his grip on the middleweight title at Madison Square Garden last month, the reign of Procházka came to an unceremonious end before he even had the chance to make a defense.

