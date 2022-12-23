Major Update On Artem Lobov’s Second Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor

There was a major update Friday on Artem Lobov’s second lawsuit against former close friend Conor McGregor.

Back in the days of The Ultimate Fighter 22, Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor were the best of friends. McGregor was brought in to coach that season opposite Urijah Faber and he insisted that his friend Lobov be on his team. Now, fast forward seven years, and these two former friends are spending less time on the mats and more time in court.

Recently word was released that Lobov has filed a lawsuit against McGregor after claiming to have created the idea of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey. Lobov was looking for 30 million dollars stemming from McGregor’s majority sale of the successful whiskey company.

McGregor thought the lawsuit was ridiculous and took to Twitter to say just that. He called Lobov names on social media including “rat.” This has now led to yet another lawsuit.

Image Credit: @rushhammer on Instagram

McGregor announced that Lobov was now seeing him and his father for “defamation.” The two parties have appeared in court to solve these issues, He explained on his Twitter once again that things may not be going well for Lobov.

“Artem you little Jonny head, unlucky the other day in court, proper twelve day, but what did you expect? I want them court fees the judge awarded me also. Need them pal. F–king idiot,” he wrote.

The former UFC champion continued to send shots at Lobov.

“I’m not paying these lawyers nothing. Little rartem is. The business genius with his college degree. Fuckin jackass.”

“I’ve decided to write a book. I’m calling it “coat tail riding rat cunt rest in piss”

Artem Lobov’s Injunction Bid Fails In Court

Friday, it was reported that Artem Lobov attempted to obtain an injunction against McGregor to prevent the former UFC champion from calling him a “rat” or similar labels on social media, arguing that the term was defamatory. Lobov went on to argue that being called a rat caused harm to his character due to the implication that he is an informant who has betrayed the trust of others.

Lobov’s injunction attempt failed due to the judge ruling that no reasonable person would have such an interpretation of McGregor’s tweets and would be much more likely to chalk up the comments to trash talk from an MMA fighter. The judge even stated that the “rat” term was not even the most insulting of McGregor’s choice of words.

McGregor shared and reacted to the news on social media in the tweet below, along with a celebratory rat reference for good measure.

Well there ya go Stuart little. You now owe me two major court appearance fees. Stop this nonsense. You are making a holy show of yourself. Peel it back day by day, if you can even. That’s coming from the “old friend, woulda done anything for you” in me mate.

God bless 🙏 https://t.co/hm552WYf7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2022

“Well there ya go Stuart little. You now owe me two major court appearance fees. Stop this nonsense. You are making a holy show of yourself. Peel it back day by day, if you can even. That’s coming from the “old friend, woulda done anything for you” in me mate. God bless.”

McGregor has been inactive in the UFC since his leg injury that he suffered during his last bout in July of 2021. He has remained active on social media and has been claiming that he will be back next year.

This feud with Lobov in addition to the many other social media squabbles that McGregor participates in on a weekly basis seem to do a good job of keeping him in the news while he remains on the sidelines.

McGregor and Lobov are due back in court on January 11 in relation to this lawsuit. MMA News will keep you updated on this developing story as more news becomes available.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!