Conor McGregor Continues Trolling Artem Lobov After Second Lawsuit

Conor McGregor is not about to let up on former friend Artem Lobov after he filed a second lawsuit for defamation.

Back in the days of The Ultimate Fighter 22 Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor were the best of friends. McGregor was brought in to coach that season opposite Urijah Faber and he insisted that his friend Lobov be on his team. Now, fast forward seven years, and these two former friends are spending less time on the mats and more time in court.

Recently word was released that Lobov has filed a lawsuit against McGregor after claiming to have created the idea of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey. Lobov was looking for 30 million dollars stemming from McGregor’s majority sale of the successful whiskey company.

McGregor thought the lawsuit was ridiculous and took to Twitter to say just that. He called Lobov names on social media including “rat.” This has now led to yet another lawsuit.

Conor McGregor Insinuates That Artem Lobov’ Lawsuits Are Not Going Well

McGregor announced that Lobov was now seeing him and his father for “defamation.” Now it seems that the two parties have appeared in court to solve these issues, He explained on his Twitter once again that things may not be going well for Lobov.

“Artem you little Jonny head, unlucky the other day in court, proper twelve day, but what did you expect? I want them court fees the judge awarded me also. Need them pal. F–king idiot,” he wrote.

The former UFC champion continued to send shots at Lobov.

“I’m not paying these lawyers nothing. Little rartem is. The business genius with his college degree. Fuckin jackass.”

“I’ve decided to write a book. I’m calling it “coat tail riding rat cunt rest in piss”

McGregor has been inactive in the UFC since his leg injury that he suffered during his last bout in July of 2021. He has remained active on social media and has been claiming that he will be back next year.

This feud with Lobov in addition to the many other social media squabbles that McGregor participates in on a weekly basis seem to do a good job of keeping him in the news while he remains on the sidelines.

What are your thoughts on the sudden feud between former pals Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov?

