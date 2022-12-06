Conor McGregor Turns The Tables On Joe Rogan After PED Remarks

Conor McGregor is throwing UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s comments right back at him in a recent Tweet.

Conor McGregor has been taking quite a bit of heat lately for his lack of USADA participation. Each active fighter on the UFC roster must be enrolled in the U.S Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. That allows the USADA, the governing body for drug testing, to randomly administer drug testing. McGregor has been out of competition since his last loss to Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. More recently, it was revealed that he is no longer in the testing pool.

McGregor’s lack of testing throughout his recovery, paired with his constant shirtless photo posting has led some to accuse him of using performance-enhancing drugs. Joining this conversation was UFC commentator Joe Rogan. In the latest episode of his show The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by a PED expert known as Derek from More Plates More Dates. Together with his guest, Rogan gave his thoughts on McGregor’s bulked-up appearance.

“Not only that. He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” Rogan said.

This did not sit well with McGregor, who decided to take to social media to hit back at the podcaster.

Conor McGregor Took His Own Shot At Joe Rogan For Steroid Usage

McGregor has been hitting back at those who believe he is unfairly getting an advantage by being out of the USADA testing pool. He took to Twitter to seek a little revenge on Rogan in a since-deleted tweet.

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition, call the cops hahahahaah,” he wrote in a now-deleted Tweet.

McGregor has expressed his desire to return to the testing pool next year and with six months of clean tests can return to competition.

Do you think Conor McGregor has been using performance-enhancing substances?