Conor McGregor, Michael Chiesa Settle Lawsuit From Bus Attack

It may have taken some time, but the lawsuit between Michael Chiesa and Conor McGregor has been settled.

Chiesa was one of several innocent fighters who became victims of the attack McGregor executed on a UFC bus containing fighters who looked to compete at UFC 223. Although he was not the only one to suffer injuries, with multiple fights being pulled from that card due to this and other issues, Chiesa was the one who decided to pursue a lawsuit after a shard of broken glass cut him, forcing him out of a bout with Anthony Pettis.

Conor McGregor Settles With Michael Chiesa

As is the case with anything to do with the United States legal system, it took several years for Michael Chiesa and Conor McGregor to work through their lawsuit in claims court to find a solution. However, that day finally came, as reports emerged that the two have reached a settlement over four years removed from that fateful day.

The initial suit claimed a litany of issues caused to Chiesa from the actions of McGregor, including negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, and more. The lawyer representing the Irishman argued that because the bus attack was aimed with the intent of hurting Khabib Nurmagomedov, any injuries caused to others were outside of his control.

At one point, a judge had chosen to dismiss some of the claims made by Michael Chiesa, but when appealed, a judge ruled that Chiesa’s claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress had improperly been dismissed. In the end though, Chiesa would settle with McGregor, coming to an undisclosed agreement with the understanding that the lawsuit cannot be pursued for this matter again.

In terms of the criminal justice side of this incident, McGregor has long since paid the price for his actions, receiving community service and court ordered anger management from the 2018 incident. With this lawsuit from Chiesa now officially behind him, it seems that the book is finally closed on this wild portion of UFC history.

Are you surprised at how long it took to reach a settlement for this lawsuit?