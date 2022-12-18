Conor McGregor Sets New Goal For MMA Career (Video)

Conor McGregor has suggested that he’d like to try his hand at competing in a new weight class before his MMA career is over.

“The Notorious” hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but unsurprisingly McGregor has managed to dominant MMA headlines even without stepping into the cage. The 34-year-old’s ongoing legal battle with former friend and teammate Artem Lobov has generated considerable traffic, and recently McGregor even teased a future foray into Irish politics.

Amidst all of the other news, arguably the most prominent McGregor storyline as of late has been the fact that the former two-division champion hasn’t been tested by USADA while he recovers from the leg injury that ended his last fight.

The Irishman has already outlined his plan to re-enter the USADA testing pool in order to prepare for a return to action, and it appears 34-year-old is considering a significant test when he does start fighting again.

I’m gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“I’m gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%.”

McGregor Considers Middleweight Move

McGregor hasn’t been shy about posting pictures showing the muscle he’s added while recovering from his leg injury, and apparently the 34-year-old feels he’s big enough to hang with middleweights now.

I’d be a big fridge at middleweight. But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself , catch it on ppv. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“I’d be a big fridge at middleweight. But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself, catch it on ppv. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years.”

As ridiculous as the move may sound, it’s true that McGregor has never been shy about testing himself at a heavier weight class. That being said, a potential jump up to middleweight would mark the fourth division the Irishman has fought in since joining the UFC.

I know I get the dough but I should get the credit too. Mostly people lying to them selves. I’m not on this throne by chance. I worked for all of this. Insanely hard. https://t.co/XJpKjWSFaZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“I know I get the dough but I should get the credit too. Mostly people lying to them selves. I’m not on this throne by chance. I worked for all of this. Insanely hard.”

Possible Impetus Behind Middleweight Goal Revealed

As it happens, around the same time McGregor posted his tweets about a move up to middleweight, The MacLife posted the following video on YouTube of McGregor having success in a spar against a middleweight, which you can view below.

“The Notorious” arrived in the UFC in 2013 immediately after becoming a two-division champion in Cage Warriors. He capped off an initial seven-fight run in the UFC by winning the featherweight title in 2015, and the Irishman was scheduled to challenge for the lightweight title before facing Nate Diaz in a pair of welterweight bouts.

McGregor did end up winning lightweight gold against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, which remains his only victory at lightweight since joining the UFC. The 34-year-old’s last win came in a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

What do you make of McGregor’s tweets suggesting he’d like to fight at middleweight at some point?