Conor McGregor Challenges P.J. Gallagher & Paul McGrath To Charity Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has challenged two of his fellow Irishmen, including a sporting great, after being accused of bullying.

McGregor, who held both featherweight and lightweight gold simultaneously in the Octagon during his peak, has built quite the reputation when it comes to trash talk and brash remarks.

While that includes during pre-fight press conferences, where the likes of José Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier have all felt the Irishman’s notorious and often-controversial wrath, McGregor is also partial to firing shots through online mediums.

And it’s not just fighters he has in his sights…

Recently, McGregor took aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher. The animosity appeared to be birthed when ESPN analyst Laura Sanko mistakenly included the former champ-champ in a list of British fighters.

Soon after, Gallagher joked that Britain “can have this lad.”

Normally this kind of thing winds me up but they can have this lad. https://t.co/JqrtSbKBcd — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 10, 2022

That remark evidently infuriated the MMA star, who appeared to mock his countryman’s well-documented struggle with mental health issues in a now-deleted tweet.

“PJ Gallagher, you little sad pox of a thing. Sit up right and smile for a change will you?” McGregor wrote. “You sad little c*** hahahaha wife left you an all and your crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn. Sad b******. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo.”

Unsurprisingly, McGregor’s post was widely criticized, with a number of Irish residents flocking to support Gallagher. Among them was Paul McGrath, whose career as a professional soccer player between 1981 and 1998 has left him regarded by many as Ireland’s greatest of all time in the sport.

In a tweet, the former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender told Gallagher to “take no notice of bullies” like McGregor.

Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal 🇮🇪 stay well Top Man 👍🏼 @pjgallagher @TheNotoriousMMA — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2022

And McGrath’s support of Gallagher didn’t go unnoticed by MMA’s biggest star…

McGrath Jokes That Christmas Is “Ruined” After McGregor Takes Action

Having seen one of his nation’s all-time great sportsmen take the opposing side whilst also branding him a ‘bully’, McGregor adjusted his sights to McGrath.

The UFC’s first-ever simultaneous multi-weight titleholder first looked to insult the soccer legend by branding him “English.” While McGrath was born in Greenford, England, his mother is Irish and he represented the Republic of Ireland national team over 80 times during his career.

McGregor went on to defend his insulting post towards Gallagher, insisting that “if someone comes at me I am going to fire back.” The Irishman also accused the comedian of being the bully first before seemingly directing another jibe surrounding mental health.

“Leave me alone. Bullies the lot of ya’s! I have mental health too!”

The exchange appeared to end with McGregor blocking McGrath on Twitter, an image of which the former soccer player posted on Instagram. In the caption, he joked that Christmas has been “ruined” by losing access to the fighter’s page.

Image Credit: @paulnumber5 on Instagram

Conor McGregor Throws Down Challenge

After blocking McGrath, McGregor would then continue to address the matter, which culminated in the former champ-champ throwing down a challenge to both McGrath and Gallagher.

One of the heaviest insults you can give an Irish man. He is a weasel. Thank you Alex for highlighting. https://t.co/uxZaj47u2G — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 20, 2022

“One of the heaviest insults you can give an Irish man. He is a weasel. Thank you Alex for highlighting,” McGregor said about Gallagher’s initial roasting of him.

Why should I? He attempted to publicly rally people against me with a disgraceful insult and out of nowhere too, all while being an advocate for mental health in the press. It is the height of hypocrisy. I don’t know him. Never spoke on him once in my life. https://t.co/mNmtY7b3aM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 20, 2022

“Why should I? He attempted to publicly rally people against me with a disgraceful insult and out of nowhere too, all while being an advocate for mental health in the press. It is the height of hypocrisy. I don’t know him. Never spoke on him once in my life,” McGregor responded to a fan’s call for peace between him and Gallagher.

In since-deleted tweets, McGregor would then address his sudden beef with McGrath.

“McGrath backed pj, said I was a bully. Yet i was attacked first. He then said I need God. McGrath isn’t even allowed in pubs in the area where he lives. My area, Dublin 12. He is barred from the gate bar pub. It’s just hypocritical all round. Will be leaving it behind shortly.”

“Ooh aah Paul McGrath he’s barred from the gate bar for been a fuckin spa. Ha ha. Best stay out of it Paul, I bully no one. I just come back at people when they try and bully me. End of. Also, you’re barred from all my pubs as well now.”

Finally, McGregor would issue the following challenge for a charity boxing handicap match.

I challenge Pj and Paul McGrath to 2 vs 1 boxing match in aid of mental health and anti bullying organizations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 20, 2022

“I challenge Pj and Paul McGrath to 2 vs 1 boxing match in aid of mental health and anti bullying organizations.”

MMA News will keep you updated should Gallagher and McGrath respond to McGregor’s challenge.

