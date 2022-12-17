Conor McGregor Teases Future Run At Political Office

UFC superstar Conor McGregor may be on the verge of adding another element to his success outside the Octagon.

McGregor is nearing a potential UFC return after a long hiatus from competition. He hasn’t fought since suffering a nasty leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor has kept busy during his time away from fighting. He’s added significant muscle mass as he’s recovered from leg surgery and is also set to make his acting debut in the ‘Road House‘ remake.

McGregor has managed to stay out of politics for the majority of his life but made some of his thoughts known during Ireland’s COVID-19 lockdowns. He called for the country’s leaders to lock down the country as deaths and cases skyrocketed.

Ireland’s next presidential election isn’t until 2025, and the office is currently held by Michael D. Higgins. However, McGregor may make a splash as he has in the UFC.

Conor McGregor Expressed Frustration With Ireland’s Politics

In a recent tweet, McGregor appeared to entertain the idea of running for Ireland’s presidency.

I may run for Áras an Uachtaráin. I am still too young to currently. But to sit and over see this nonsense, at a closer view, in a position where a response must be given, is interesting to me. Why not? There is not a single iota of accountability here with these people. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 16, 2022

“I may run for Áras an Uachtaráin. I am still too young to currently. But to sit and over see this nonsense, at a closer view, in a position where a response must be given, is interesting to me,” McGregor tweeted. “Why not? There is not a single iota of accountability here with these people.”

To run for president in Ireland, a candidate must be 35 years or older and receive nominations from local and country authorities. McGregor will turn 35 on July 14th, 2023.

McGregor seemed open to the challenge in a follow-up tweet.

A 4 year term, or potentially 8 if revoted. I could easily commit fully to this sometime in the future. When eligible. Who knows, but know this. Who else? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2022

“A 4 year term, or potentially 8 if revoted. I could easily commit fully to this sometime in the future,” McGregor tweeted. “When eligible. Who knows, but know this. Who else?”

After one follower pointed out some of the roles of the Irish president, including being apolitical, McGregor seemed enticed to add accountability to the office.

I’d fancy my chances of correcting that. https://t.co/oTqQJQPWss — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2022

“I’d fancy my chances of correcting that,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor doesn’t have any political experience but has proven to be a successful businessman outside of the UFC. His Proper 12 Irish Whiskey business has become extremely profitable, and he sold his majority stake for around $600 million.

A lot can happen between now and 2025, especially if McGregor intends to keep competing in MMA and potentially a return to boxing. In the meantime, his post-fighting career plans are mere speculation, including a run for Ireland’s highest political office.

How do you think Conor McGregor would do in the world of politics?