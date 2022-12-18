Conor McGregor Gives Stamp Of Approval For Power Slap League

Conor McGregor wants to be front row and center when Dana White‘s Power Slap League kicks off.

After gaining approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Power Slap was launched last month by UFC President Dana White and is set to make its television debut on TBS in January.

Across eight episodes, fight fans will be treated to the sight of men and women taking turns slapping each other as hard as possible. While billed as a competitive sport with rules and scoring, Power Slap has attracted criticism from many fans and pundits.

Some have labelled it the lowest common denominator of combat sports, while others fear Power Slap will see competitors sustain significant brain damage.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

Conor McGregor Gives Thumbs Up To Power Slap League

One man who isn’t criticizing Power Slap, and in fact seems a huge fan, is Conor McGregor. The former UFC double-champ took to Twitter on Saturday to express that the competition is an acquired taste that he’s now relishing.

This power slap championships is growing on me. Who doesn’t like watching good quality clatters hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“This power slap championships is growing on me. Who doesn’t like watching good quality clatters hahaha,” tweeted McGregor.

McGregor then enthusiastically threw out a few questions to his millions of followers, asking for clarification on the Power Slap rules.

Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re ko’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s ? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re KO’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in,” tweeted McGregor.

To answer Conor’s questions, the Power Slap website states that a coin toss will indeed determine who gets the first slap. The competitor then has 30 seconds to deliver the slap, plus another 30 seconds to recover. And as Conor guessed, victory is determined via KO, as well as TKO or by points.

Finally, Conor challenged he who wields the infamous Stockton Slap, Nate Diaz, to meet him at the Power Slap dais.

Me Vs Nate on it for the title hahahaha maybe that’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning Nate you little slapper hahahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

“Me Vs Nate on it for the title hahahaha, maybe that’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning Nate you little slapper hahahaha,” tweeted Conor.

While a McGregor vs Diaz slap-fight would surely move the dial, they wouldn’t be the most high profile names to have endorsed the sport. Earlier this year, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted the Slap Fighting Championship alongside YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

What’s your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s endorsement of Dana White’s Power Slap League?