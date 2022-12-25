Conor McGregor Finds Random New Target In Recent Twitter Burn

Conor McGregor has found himself a new target, and it is not who you may expect.

Although he has yet to fight since suffering a terrible leg break against Dustin Poirier, McGregor has found plenty of ways to keep himself busy and pick fights outside the Octagon. Whether it be fighters, online fans, or his former best friend, the Irishman has routinely found a way to stay atop headlines by throwing venom at anyone who dare cross his mind.

Conor McGregor Misses The Old EA UFC

The latest target that has been found in the crosshairs of Conor McGregor is not at all what you might expect. In fact, it was not even an animate object that sparked the ire of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion when he was speaking on Twitter in his most recent rant.

The primary focus of the message from McGregor was clearly KSI, the British YouTuber turned boxer that had been going back and forth with him for a few days, but there was definitely an innocent bystander that was hit by the verbal bullets sprayed.

While McGregor shared a photo taken with him and KSI together, from the promotion of the EA Sports UFC 2 video game, he was also quick to point out how the leading MMA video game franchise has declined in quality since he graced the cover of the aforementioned sequel, back in 2016.

“The big bad boss of @Burberry. Damn those early ufc games where the best. The new one current is garbáiste,” McGregor wrote.

The big bad boss of @Burberry. Damn those early ufc games where the best. The new one current is garbáiste. pic.twitter.com/aDANT0AKj9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

Now, whether this is a genuine complaint or simply him making a statement about the fact that he is no longer the cover athlete for the EA UFC franchise is anyone’s guess.

That said, this is still a hilarious and unexpected angle for the former champ-champ to take when sharing his latest round of trash talk.

What is your favorite UFC video game?