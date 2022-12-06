Conor McGregor Labels Tony Ferguson ‘Sad & Broke’ In Bizarre Twitter Exchange

UFC lightweight stars Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have appeared to reignite their rivalry on social media in an interesting fashion…

While they’ve never shared the Octagon, despite both rising the ranks at around the same time, McGregor and Ferguson haven’t exactly steered clear of each other. That’s certainly been the case in recent times, with the pair usually going back and forth each and every year.

2020 saw “El Cucuy” accuse the “Notorious” megastar of avoiding high-ranked opponents, whilst the following year featured an intense interaction that saw both men throw insults the other way.

The 2022 iteration of the Ferguson/McGregor social media spat first rose its head in May, when the Dublin native took aim at his American counterpart following his brutal knockout loss at UFC 274.

However, in the aftermath, McGregor appeared remorseful about his decision to target Ferguson post-defeat, claiming to have been “upset” by his actions.

But after Ferguson’s latest post, consider the Irishman’s sympathy scratched from the record…

McGregor Hits Back After Ferguson’s Fight Animation

On Monday — or ‘McNugget Monday’, as Ferguson described it as — “El Cucuy” went on the offensive in the kind of unique and emoji-filled way that fans have come to know of the former interim lightweight titleholder.

The post featured a video animation of two characters, seemingly McGregor and Ferguson, fighting inside the Octagon. At the end of the clip, the #15-ranked 155lber knocks the former champ-champ out.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor returned fire. And perhaps in a similar vein to most when seeing his rival’s post for the first time, the Irishman appeared as perplexed as anyone.

He quickly composed himself to hit back, though, labeling Ferguson “sad” and “broke.”

Hahahaaha I look at this and think what the actual fuck is my life on here 😂😂 jolly ol mcnacker hahahaah ah stop man 😂😂😂😂 well sure look, least I’m rockin round jolly anyway ye little sad broke tick hahahaha https://t.co/2zAeCNbMa7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

Ferguson has long been regarded among the options for McGregor’s return fight, especially given both men’s respective poor form. Perhaps when the irishman is ready to make the walk again, his back and forth with “El Cucuy” can become more than verbal.

Although the likes of Michael Chandler and Rafael dos Anjos may have something to say about that…

What do you make of Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson’s latest back and forth on Twitter?