Conor McGregor Wishes UFC 282 Fighter Luck Ahead Of Historic Appearance

Conor McGregor is wishing luck to a fighter making his UFC debut on this weekend’s huge PPV card in Las Vegas.

The last UFC pay-per-view of the year is always filled with big names and even bigger fights. Many times, the December PPV will host the top names in MMA and fans can often anticipate fireworks. Although this UFC 282 fight card has taken some big hits over the past few weeks, the lineup is still filled with bright stars and possibly future champions.

UFC 282 was originally set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately, Procházka suffered an injury and both fighters were removed from the card.

The co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Alkelaev was boosted to the main event, and they will now fight for the title. The rest of the card features some big-named talents such as Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till, but there is one fight, in particular, that some fans, including Conor McGregor, have their eye on.

Conor McGregor Is Interested In Watching Eighteen-Year-Old Upstart Fight On Saturday

In addition to all the big names and veteran fighters is Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old made a splash on The Contender Series at just 17 to secure himself as the youngest fighter to gain a UFC contract. He is now set to make his promotional debut against Jay Perrin at UFC 282. Many people are excited to see this young fighter including McGregor who took to Twitter to wish him luck.

That’s incredible! The youngest ever. Good luck young man, in your career with the @ufc. https://t.co/11obs8F9t8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 8, 2022

“That’s incredible! The youngest ever. Good luck young man, in your career with the UFC,” he wrote.

Rosas Jr. won his Contender Series bout against Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. He showed that he has the talent to compete among the best and will be taking on a dangerous opponent on the preliminary portion of the fight card. The young upstart will be looking to be on the winning side of history at UFC 282, and he’ll do so with the backing of the biggest star the promotion has ever seen.

Do you think Raul Rosas Jr. will have a bright future in the UFC?