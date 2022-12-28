Cris Cyborg Provides Update On Her Next Title Defense

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg picked up her second professional boxing win earlier this month.

Cyborg defeated Gabrielle Holloway via unanimous decision. Now, the MMA legend is looking ahead to 2023 with her eyes on both boxing and defending her Bellator title.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has not fought in Bellator since her Bellator 279 title defense against Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg won the fight via unanimous decision despite having a point deducted for an illegal knee in the first round.

In a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Cyborg discussed her most likely next opponent: Cat Zingano.

Cat Zingano is currently on a three-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Pam Sorenson at Bellator 282 in June. The former UFC Bantamweight Championship contender has never stepped into the cage with Cris Cyborg before.

Cris Cyborg On When The Zingano Fight Might Happen

In a spot of bad news for those hoping to see an imminent Cyborg Bellator return, the champ does not see the Zingano fight happening before summer 2023. This means more than a year will have passed between defenses of the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship.

“I believe our next fight’s going to be summer,” Cris Cyborg revealed. “She’s [Zingano] the next one in line for the title, and we were supposed to fight before but you know I always think it’s a perfect time, you know. I’m ready, and I believe it’s gonna be summer.”

In the same interview, Cyborg discussed additional potential fights in 2023, including a boxing bout with Undisputed Women’s Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor and an MMA bout former PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

With all of this in mind, it’s hardly surprising that the long-awaited Cyborg/Zingano showdown may have to wait that much longer.

If you could book Cris Cyborg’s next fight: who would it be against and in what combat field?

