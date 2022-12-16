Hooker: Paddy Pimblett’s Desire For A Slow Rise May Prove He Knows His Level

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has identified a possible reason for Paddy Pimblett’s steady approach when it comes to rising the 155-pound ranks.

Last weekend at UFC 282, Pimblett’s detractors were delivered a fairly large chunk of ammo to direct at the Liverpool native and use to doubt his claim to be destined for championship glory inside the Octagon.

In the pay-per-view co-main event, “The Baddy” shared the cage with Jared Gordon in what many branded his toughest test to date. The bout certainly played out as much, with “Flash” becoming the first man to take Pimblett to the scorecards in the UFC.

And while the rising Brit ultimately handed his hand raised via unanimous decision, the verdict drew widespread outrage, with many fighters, fans, and pundits believing Gordon did enough to blemish Pimblett’s UFC record.

Ever since arriving in on MMA’s biggest stage last year, Pimblett has displayed immense self-belief. And while he reiterated that he’s in no hurry to reach the top ahead of UFC 282, many have firmly dismissed that trajectory given the competitive nature of his latest outing.

Not only does Octagon veteran Hooker believe Pimblett’s level may be below that which is required to swim to the top of the lightweight shark tank, he thinks “The Baddy” may know as much too.

Hooker Shares Theory On Pimblett’s Steady Approach

During a recent interview with It’s Time For Sports at New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym, Hooker gave his take on Pimblett’s fourth UFC appearance, which saw him fail to collect a performance bonus for the first time in the promotion.

In terms of how the fight played out, “The Hangman” suggested there was nothing surprising about the UFC 282 co-main event. And while he insisted that he’s a fan of the polarizing prospect, he wants to see “The Baddy” kept away from elite competition, and maybe even the “Jared Gordons” of the division.

“That’s like, kinda how I thought it would go,” Hooker said. “I’m just being honest… I don’t mean to offend anyone. I like the kid, I promise. I think he’s great. I want to keep him going as long as he can. So like, keep him away from… maybe not even (face) the Jared Gordons, I don’t know… Lightweight is a bit of a shark tank.”

Hooker went on to address Pimblett’s frequent claim to be in “no rush” when it comes to ascending the lightweight ladder. After pointing to Alex Pereira’s three-fight, one-year surge from newcomer to champion, the New Zealander insisted that the UFC will push a fighter as fast as they want.

With that in mind, Hooker suggested that Pimblett’s slow strategy may be down to realistic self-awareness regarding his skillset and ceiling.

“The UFC will push you as fast as you want to push yourself. Of course, the UFC — and you can look from like, the other thing with Pereira and stuff like that — the benefit to the UFC is getting you to a pay-per-view or getting you to title contention in the shortest (time) possible. But that’s obviously not the path that he wants to take. So, it’s like why doesn’t he want to take that path?

“You wouldn’t want to take that path if you didn’t have the skills to hang at that level. You hear things as a fighter. Like, I’ve heard he’s turned down Terrance McKinney… I think he’s turned him down twice.”

With his potential in the MMA leader being questioned more than ever in spite of a 4-0 record, Pimblett will look to bring some of the hype surrounding his blossoming UFC career back when he returns to action in 2023.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

