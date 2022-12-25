Dan Hooker Pitches TV Show Idea For Himself After MMA Career

Dan Hooker is finally going to get a real job… once he retires from MMA.

Anybody who signs on the dotted line to fight Hooker knows that, win or lose, they are going to be in for a tough night at the office. The City Kickboxing fighter always delivers action, putting up an insane pace against the likes of Dustin Poirier and Paul Felder, among many others.

via Instagram @danhangman

Dan Hooker Wants A TV Show

By all accounts, it does not seem like Dan Hooker has any intention of retiring anytime soon. However, like any smart fighter, he has already begun to think about the things he would like to do once the day finally comes where he decides to leave his gloves in the Octagon.

Speaking with BT Sport, Hooker pitched an idea for a television show that he would like to have when his days of fighting are behind him. The premise of this show? A man who has never had a real job in his adult life, going career to career, trying his hand at various industries.

“When I stop fighting, I’ve always had an idea for a TV show. I just go around, and my TV show is like ‘Okay, I’ve wrapped up fighting. I’ve been fighting since I was 18 years old. I really haven’t had a proper job in my whole life. I’m going to go around and see what I wanna do,'” Hooker explained with laughter. “Then I would just go around trying different jobs. I would try, like, being a builder. I would try, like, being a plumber. I would pretty much just go around derailing whatever company that gives me a job opportunity. Just completely derail them.”

That sounds like an absolutely hilarious idea for a show, which would easily go in line with friend of Dan Hooker and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s desire to have a cooking show. Perhaps one day, ten or fifteen years from now, the two of them will have their own channel together, putting out this and other wild content.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.