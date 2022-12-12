Dana White Clarifies Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler Comments

UFC President Dana White has clarified his recent comments about a reported “likely” Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler fight.

It was reported earlier this week in a to-be-released interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that White said that Chandler is McGregor’s “likely” return opponent. This excited fans and pundits around the sport as McGregor nears an Octagon return.

McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg at UFC 264 last year against Dustin Poirier. He’s likely to return at welterweight after gaining significant bulk during his hiatus.

Chandler has called out McGregor for a fight for months and seemed pleased about White’s alleged admission. Although, White says the full context surrounding the comments wasn’t shared.

Dana White Clears The Air On Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler Report

During his UFC 282 post-fight press conference, White shut down the recent notion of McGregor/Chandler.

“I never said that, ever fuckin’ once,” White said. “This is what happens when you do interviews, and people listen to your interviews. They said, ‘So, if Conor McGregor came back right now, who would you be lookin’ at as an opponent?’ I said, ‘Well, if he did, if that happened, and that scenario played out right now, Chandler would be a fun fight. Never fuckin’ once did I say Conor McGregor vs. Chandler. I don’t even know when Conor McGregor’s coming back.

“And this is why I don’t like to answer these kinds of questions. Because some fuckin’ idiot somewhere on the internet puts out that that’s what I said, and it’s not even remotely close to what I said.”

McGregor’s timetable for a return remains uncertain as the UFC awaits him to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool. According to USADA policy, he’ll have to be in the pool for six months before being eligible to compete.

McGregor feels a loophole in the policy could push his return date up earlier, although it remains to be seen if he’ll end up getting what he wants.

Chandler most recently lost to Poirier at UFC 281 last month. Since his move from Bellator to the UFC, he’s become one of the most exciting fighters in MMA.

A McGregor/Chandler fight would likely be a pay-per-view blockbuster, although it appears that White isn’t committed to the specifics of McGregor’s impending return.

