Dana White: I’m Not The “Crazy Republican” People Think I Am

UFC President Dana White believes there’s a common misconception about his political alignment, one in which he’s attempted to clear up.

White has long had an association with the Republican Party, which was certainly evident ahead of Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States in 2017 and failed attempt to secure a second term in office.

In both 2016 and 2020, White made appearances at the Republican National Convention in support of Trump. During his speech a couple of years ago, the UFC chief spoke out against the growing discontent towards the police force and praised Trump’s leadership in a number of areas, including in regard to the economy and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 51-year-old also made significant contributions to Trump’s administration and political efforts, including a $1 million donation in November 2019 to America First Action, a pro-Trump Super Pac.

During his 2020 address at the RNC, White went as far as to brand Trump “the only president in modern history to live up to every promise.”

White has also appeared on a number of shows hosted by controversial conservative commentators, including Candace Owens. During his 2021 interview with her, White spoke out against topics such as the perceived “cancel culture.”

Despite that, White believes many have placed him into a political group that he doesn’t belong in.

White Looks To Clarify ‘Misconception’ About His Politics

During a recent interview with Grant Cardone, White addressed his political stance and dismissed those who brand him a hard-line conservative figure.

After claiming that most view him as a “crazy Republican,” White insisted that he sits in the center of the political spectrum. He believes that’s evidenced by liberal characteristics such as a charitable mindset.

“Everybody thinks I’m like, some crazy Republican, which I’m not. I’m right down the middle, man,” White claimed. “There’s a lot of things about me that are liberal and a lot of things about me that are very conservative.

“I think when you have, you take care of other people… Any type of charity work you can do, you do it. And you shouldn’t do the type of charity work where you go out and beat your chest, and walk around with big stupid checks… It’s phoney, it’s fake, it’s bullshit,” White added.

In a similar vein, White put the UFC’s ability to successfully push through the pandemic down to political apathy. However, White and his promotion have long received criticism for certain policies and alignments.

That includes in relation to the Ali Expansion Act, a means to expand the original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act of 2000 to include mixed martial arts fighters.

The act is designed to protect athletes from exploitative contractual clauses and ensure that organizations aren’t able to act as both fight promoters and sanctioning bodies. The UFC, though, strongly pushed back against the reform.

When the effort to ensure that the act encompasses MMA failed a number of years ago, reports claimed that the UFC had spent hundreds of thousands lobbying against it.

Why is Dana White and UFC brass stumping for Trump? Because if Trump goes chances are huge the Ali Act will be expanded to MMA and kill the promoters ability to use exploitative practices that are Federally banned in boxing. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) September 11, 2020

The organization appeared to show a similar anti-labor stance in 2018. Former UFC fighter Leslie Smith accused the MMA leader of violating the National Labor Relations Act by punishing her efforts to form a labor movement, with it being alleged that White contacted Trump and asked for help in preventing the project.

On a personal level, however, White has made a number of publicly documented donations to charity. As well as a large sum given to Dustin Poirier‘s Good Fight Foundation, the UFC president also pledged $1 million to support the families and victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.