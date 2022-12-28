Dana White Explains Why The UFC Won’t Do Cross-Promotion Events

UFC President Dana White has explained why the UFC has zero interest in working with another promotion for events.

The UFC saw another successful calendar year in 2022. This year featured more Fight Night events outside of the UFC Apex and the return to hosting pay-per-views at additional venues.

The future continues to shine bright for the UFC, and MMA headed into 2023. But, fans and pundits shouldn’t expect one specific change to happen anytime soon.

Dana White Shuts Down Cross-Promoting With Other Organizations

MMA Fighting

During his appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony podcast, White shut down the idea of cross-promotion.

“If somebody’s really that good, and they’re in another promotion, they’re going to be here anyway,” White said.

White’s comments come prior to Bellator hosting a cross-promotional event with RIZIN on New Year’s Eve. Bellator stars such as Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and AJ McKee will face some of the top fighters overseas in RIZIN.

The PFL and Bellator have also been in discussions of a super fight between Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison. The fight could potentially come to fruition next year as a part of the PFL’s pay-per-view division.

Bellator CEO Scott Coker has been open to cross-promoting with the UFC but has alleged that White’s business model doesn’t fit the concept. McKee and other Bellator fighters have discussed potential fights with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Those hoping for White and the UFC to cross-promote will have to continue to wait an indefinite amount of time for it to possibly happen.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.