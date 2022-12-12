Dana White: Darren Till’s Stock Didn’t Drop At All With UFC 282 Loss

Darren Till may have lost his fight at UFC 282, but he did not lose any stock in the eyes of UFC President Dana White.

It has not been an easy time for Till since his initial rise to a UFC title shot, only winning one fight since fighting Tyron Woodley for the belt in 2018.

Between injuries and travel issues, he has also had trouble competing more than once a year since 2019, adding more fuel to the difficult circumstances that he has been working to preserve through.

Dana White Still Likes Darren Till

Despite this most recent loss, a submission setback against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282, being a competitive, Fight of the Night winning contest, fans were understandably concerned about the future of Darren Till in the UFC. Well, it appears that even though he has lost four of his last five, he will not be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Speaking to media at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about his thoughts on the performance of Till, and where he goes from here. In spite of the loss, White seemed to still be happy with Darren as a fighter, saying that this performance was good enough that the welterweight title challenger turned middleweight did not lose any stock in defeat.

“I mean, that’s Fight of the Night. I don’t think his stock drops at all,” White said. “If he would have went out there and got destroyed in the first round like it looked like was gonna happen… but he did the exact opposite. He weathered that storm, stayed out of submissions. Then, he comes back, and you think he’s gonna win the fight. I thought it was an awesome fight. That’s why it was Fight of the Night. And I don’t think his stock dropped at all.”

Darren Till Plans To Fight On

While Dana White may not feel as if Darren Till lost stock at UFC 282, there is still a reasonable question to ask about where the nearly 30-year-old will go from here. With his loss at UFC 282, he now 1-5 in his last six fights. Hopefully for Till, he will be able to get back on track in 2023, with more consistent and successful performances.

