Dana White Explains His Outlook On Money

UFC President Dana White recently shed some light on his philosophy when it comes to money.

Dana White recently sat down for an extensive interview with real estate mogul Grant Cardone. White discussed a variety of topics, including his formative years in Massachusetts, his decision to base the UFC in Las Vegas, and his belief in the American Dream.

Dana White also discussed his decision to quit his job at a Boston hotel when he was 19. Since then, he’s dedicated most of his life to the fight business. In 2022, White’s work with the UFC has led to him having a net worth of approximately $500 million.

During the interview, Dana White went into great detail about his outlook on money and how he handles his wealth.

“I Don’t Want To Blow All My Money And Live Too Long” – Dana White On What Scares Him About Money

Dana White explained that he believes money should be put to more use than just savings. He said that while the notion of being broke from reckless spending scares him, he doesn’t want to be unnecessarily frugal either.

“Nothing scares me, but this does. You could live to be 90, right, but you could blow all your money and you end up broke at 90,” Dana White explained. “I don’t wanna blow all my money and live too long, but I don’t wanna leave too much on the table either.

“I wanna do what I want with my money and have fun with it. I’m not one of these guys like, ‘Oh, let’s save it, let’s do this.’ … I believe that if you make all this money — you look at money as, ‘You have to build this money up… you take all this money and you have to take it so you can reinvest it into properties, and make more money off your money.’ I look at money as a tool to have fun…. Life is all about memories.”

When it comes to the money in fighting, a hot topic of discussion for Dana White in recent years has been fighter pay. Most recently, popular UFC middleweight Paulo Costa pulled out of his high-profile UFC 284 bout with Robert Whittaker. “The Eraser” cited the low pay he receives on his current contract as a primary reason for his decision.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has made similar complaints over the years, often comparing UFC pay to other major American sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA. Dana White has dismissed the complaints, citing issues in professional boxing he believes to be due to overpaying fighters. In the interview with Cardona, he also cited a variety of additional contract perks UFC fighters get.

