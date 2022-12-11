Dana White Criticizes Jared Gordon & Herb Dean About Pimblett Fight

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on who’s to blame for the controversial ending to Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282 tonight.

Pimblett picked up his fourth UFC win with a unanimous decision win over Gordon. However, the outcome left many fans and fighters perplexed and questioning whether in fact Pimblett had done enough to get his hand raised.

The Englishman was truly tested by Gordon, who had continued success landing heavy left hooks that stunned Pimblett. The “Baddy” rebounded in the second round to land some devastating strikes of his own.

And then in round three, Gordon changed up his gameplan to clinch with Pimblett against the fence. And despite multiple warnings, referee Herb Dean did not separate the fighters.

Image Credit: Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

Dana White Says Jarden Gordon And Herb Dean To Blame

Unlike Pimblett’s previous UFC fights, which have all ended with a finish, this one was far from an entertaining spectacle in the eyes of many fans. And that wasn’t helped by the controversial ending.

If you ask White, he thinks Gordon and Dean should take the blame.

“I thought that Jared Gordon’s game plan going into the third round was horrible,” said White at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference.” He went in and thought he had the first two rounds and pushed him against the fence. And I gotta go after the ref, too. A big fight, co-main event, third round, crowd’s going crazy, and you’re gonna let them stand against the fence the entire fight?

“These are the things that happen. What are you gonna do. Horrible game plan by Gordon; the ref let it happen; and he threw the fight away. You know, he was doing great in that fight. He should have fought the third round.”

With the win, Paddy Pimblett moves to 4-0 in the UFC. As for Jared Gordon, he has now lost two of his last three fights and may want to consider taking Dana White’s advice if he is to get back in the win column in his next UFC outing.

What’s your take on Dana White blaming Jared Gordon and Herb Dean?