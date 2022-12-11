Dana White Comments On James Krause Gambling Scandal

UFC President Dana White feels the ongoing investigation into James Krause and gambling on fights won’t impact MMA’s future.

Krause and fighters training under him at Glory MMA & Fitness are indefinitely banned from UFC events. This comes amidst an investigation into Krause’s role in the Darrick Minner/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke wager swing earlier this year.

Minner, a fighter under Krause, re-aggravated a leg injury in his fight against Nuerdanbieke earlier this year. Nuerdanbieke won the fight and some felt the pre-fight gambling swing had to do with Minner’s pre-existing injury being leaked.

Krause was one of the most respected coaches in the sport leading up to the recent controversy. He also hosted a sports betting podcast and Discord community, which have since been discontinued.

The Krause situation has captivated the sport’s attention for weeks, although White feels the impact of the controversy won’t be long-term and won’t threaten the sport’s integrity.

Dana White: Sport’s Integrity Not In Jeopardy After James Krause Controversy

During his UFC 282 post-fight press conference, White was asked what level of concern he has about the sport’s integrity amidst Krause’s controversy.

“Zero. Zero. I’m not worried about it at all,” White said. “People were saying to me, ‘Well, what’s the UFC gonna do. We let these guys know not to bet on fights. Do you know what the outcome of this is? (It’s not just) If I penalize them, you get cut. They’re gonna go to fuckin’ federal prison! Federal fucking prison. If you’re that fuckin’ stupid and somebody else wants to do it, knock yourself out. There’s not enough money in it to ruin your life and: not go to jail, go to federal prison.”

White and the UFC initiated a ban on coaches, managers, and fighters gambling on events earlier this year. He recently explained the necessity for the new policy, alluding that fighters betting on fights is a conflict of interest.

The fallout from the Krause scandal isn’t solely limited to the UFC itself. Some gaming commissions, such as Ontario, CA, have prohibited bets on UFC fights indefinitely.

Gambling on UFC fights has proven to be a profitable avenue, but it remains to be seen if the benefits outweigh the growing concerns.

