Dana White Announces Vacant LHW Title Fight, Snubs Ankalaev

Dana White has announced the next UFC light heavyweight title fight.

At UFC 282, Jan Blachowicz faced Magomed Ankalaev in the main event to crown a new light heavyweight champion. At the end of the fifth round, many, including the event commentators and Blachowicz himself seemed to believe that the Dagestani had done enough to become the new champion, with Blachowicz conceding the belt to Ankalaev before exiting the cage.

However, the judges saw things differently, with the fight being scored a split draw, much to the astonishment of Ankalaev, Joe Rogan, and many of the fans watching at home.

During his Octagon interview, Ankalaev was so upset that he even stated uncertainty about ever competing in the UFC again due to his disgust at the official decision. That feeling may multiply infinitely after he learns of Dana White’s comments at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference.

First, Dana White was asked about his thoughts on who won the main event between Ankalaev and Blachowicz, to which White expressed confusion toward Ankalaev’s reaction.

“I don’t even know,” White said when asked who won the fight. “I started to zone out after like fuckin’ three rounds. I heard that Ankalaev is upset and whatever. What do you want me to do? You got beat up the first two rounds and you took him to the ground, you started — what are you gonna do?”

Dana White Announces Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill At UFC 283

White’s figurative “What are you gonna do?” was then flipped into an actual question by an MMA reporter. White had his response ready, with a wide curveball for the light heavyweight division.

“You do Glover (Teixeira) vs. Jamahal Hill in Brazil for the vacant title.”

Jiří Procházka was forced to vacate the light heavyweight championship prior to UFC 282, which is what ultimately led to the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev main event. However, with that fight ending in a split draw, the title remains vacant. Ankalaev likely expected to be part of the equation judging from his post-fight reaction, only to have even more salt poured into his wounds.

Jamahal Hill vs. Anthony Smith was booked for March, but that bout has apparently been scrapped in favor of a Hill/Teixeira title bout instead.

Hill is currently ranked #7 in the division and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Glover Teixeira is coming off a loss to Procházka at UFC 272 in June.

What are your thoughts on this bombshell announcement from Dana White?