Dana White Plans Massive Change For UFC In 2023

If Dana White has anything to say about it, the UFC will be spending a lot more time away from home in 2023.

The fight promotion’s final Pay-Per-View event of the year took place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and for the most part UFC 282 was an action-packed affair. The first ten bouts all ended inside the distance, but things got a bit more complicated when the judges were needed to decide the main and co-main events.

Next weekend’s UFC Vegas 66, headlined by a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier, is the final event on the promotion’s 2022 calendar before a month-long break that will see the UFC return in February with another card at the UFC Apex.

The UFC has already booked major PPV events for Brazil, Australia and England in the first few months of next year, which many fans are hoping means the promotion is looking to return to a more active travel schedule in the near future.

White Planning For Busy 2023

During the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, the UFC President was asked about how many road events the promotion was aiming for in 2023.

“If I really had my way and it works out the way that I hope it does, 100% of (UFC events) will be on the road,” White answered.

The UFC already has several international events booked for 2023, including UFC 284 in Australia. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Even White’s statement is far from a promise, the idea of the UFC returning to a more active travel schedule should be welcome news to fight fans all over the world.

The UFC Apex turned out to be a major asset for the promotion at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the venue has lost some of its novelty after hosting the bulk of the UFC’s Fight Night events during the last few years.

There’s no doubt that White’s desire to take the UFC back on the road at least partially driven by the money brought in by ticket sales, but fans and fighters alike will probably be thrilled at the idea of the promotion hosting more events with large crowds in attendance.

Where would you like to see the UFC travel to in 2023?