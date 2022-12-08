Dana White Names Three Scariest UFC Fighters He’s Worked With

UFC President Dana White has some of the scariest men and women fighting on the roster, although three stand out the most.

White and the UFC are just days away from the final pay-per-view card of 2022. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight title matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Since purchasing the UFC in the early 2000s, White has transformed the UFC into one of the premier global platforms in sports. He’s seen legends come and go, as well as stars captivate audiences in and out of the Octagon.

The primal art of cage fighting has led to some of the most intimidating presences in the UFC, but White feels three fighters never fail to give him an element of anxiety.

Dana White Names Three Scariest UFC Fighters Of All-Time

During a recent appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony podcast, White revealed the three most intimidating fighters he’s worked with.

“Always when you’re fucking around with the heavyweights, like Derrick Lewis,” White said. “When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humor. He’s funny sometimes. But, god forbid you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter…I was in between him and another guy one time at the faceoff, and I started trying to stop him. I might as well not fucking be there…

“Jon Jones is one of those guys too. Jon Jones is a freak of nature. One of the scariest guys and intimidating dudes right now is [Alex] Pereira. When you look at the guy he looks like a stone-cold fucking killer. Off the top of my head, those are the three that come to mind.”

Derrick Lewis was supposed to return just weeks ago against Serghei Spivac before suffering a stomach illness. He’s the UFC’s knockout king with 13 wins by KO or TKO.

Jon Jones is regarded as arguably the MMA GOAT and he’s expected to challenge for the heavyweight title next year.

Alex Pereira earned the middleweight belt by earning a miraculous come-from-behind win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. He earned the title despite just a handful of fights in MMA.

As MMA and the UFC continue to grow, the scariest fighters that White will come across could potentially be on their way to making their debuts.

