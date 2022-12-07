Dana White Shares Heartwarming Texts Ronda Rousey Sends Him To This Day

Dana White has reflected on the fighters over the years that he was the closest with, one being Ronda Rousey.

Dana White has been the president of the UFC for over twenty years. During that time, the sport has grown immensely into one of the most popular sports in the world. The UFC holds events almost every weekend, all over the world, and has been involved with thousands of fighters.

White has had a special relationship with a few different fighters over the years and not-so-great relationships with some as well. Recently, he took some time to reflect on one special bond he has with a former UFC champion.

Dana White Shares His Special Relationship with Ronda Rousey

Dana White, Ronda Rousey

Back in the early days of the UFC, White was firmly opposed to allowing women into the organization. However, in 2015, that all changed when he met a young fighter named Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was the champion in the Strikeforce promotion and White brought her on to become the first-ever female bantamweight champion. She later proved to be one of the best fighters in the world and has since been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Rousey and White have always had a close relationship and now White explains that he and the former champ are still close.

“Ronda Rousey, her and I are still super close,” White said on Paddy Pimblett’s podcast. “She actually, the stuff that [Pimblett] were saying earlier, when we were talking about the fighter pay and all that other stuff, she’s still to this day sends me texts of her home that she has in Hawaii, you know, she’s got a home and Southern California, she built some crazy zombie apocalypse ranch in Oregon or something like that, she’s got all these different places and she will still send me a text and say, ‘This is all because of you and thank you so much for believing in me and giving me the platform to change my life.’

“And you know, she just had a baby and all that stuff. So she’s one of the all-time greatest athletes that I’ve ever worked with.”

Rousey has since left the UFC for a career with the WWE. She has found success in both pro wrestling and in movies. Rousey changed the sport when she was champion and has paved the way for the UFC to create three other female divisions since her debut.

