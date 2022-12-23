Dana White Claims UFC Was The First To Have Health Insurance For Fighters

Despite widescale criticism on the topic from many fighters and pundits, Dana White recently took pride in his claim that the UFC was the “first” promotion to provide fighters with health insurance.

As the UFC continues to grow as the leading organization in mixed martial arts, as do calls for reform to the contracts it ties its fighters to. This year has seemingly seen increased input regarding the fighter pay debate, with a number of athletes speaking out.

But as well as the topic of remuneration, discussions surrounding health insurance have often been seen side by side with it. Fighters under the UFC banner aren’t offered long-term health insurance, with it seemingly only being provided in instances where an injury occurs inside the Octagon or during a training camp.

Just this past May ahead of UFC 274, lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson made note of its absence during an impassioned media day rant. At the subsequent press conference, “El Cucuy” and Justin Gaethje both took the time to call for health insurance to be introduced.

Cub Swanson shared a similar sentiment back in 2020, expressing his hope that future generations of fighters will be protected more than the current crop.

But despite some of the fighters admitting their disdain at the current situation, the UFC president has named it as an achievement.

White Takes Pride In UFC’s ‘Health Insurance’

During a recent interview with Grant Cardone, Dana White discussed the impact of his promotion on MMA and its rapid development in recent years.

The UFC chief cited the organization’s desire to “be first” in all aspects of the game as something that separates it from other combat sports entities. When queried on what the MMA leader has achieved before anyone else, White first named health insurance for fighters.

“We’ve done so many things in the fight business that have never been done yet, and we continue to do that,” White said. “Our motto around here is, ‘Be first.’ We’re the first guys ever to have health insurance for fighters. We’re the first guys to really do as many events that we do… We’re the first ones to ever open a Performance Institute for the athletes… They get all their supplements here, it’s all free. Training, conditioning is all free. Physical therapy is all free.”

While the promotion may be content with footing the bill for those injured inside its cage and ahead of fights, that hasn’t stopped members of the roster from the worry and anxiety that comes as a result of limited insurance.

Jessica-Rose Clark, for instance, was forced to appeal to her fans on social media for help last year, writing on Instagram that she ‘desperately needs health insurance’ and couldn’t afford the quotes she’d been given.

Eric Nicksick, who works alongside a host of UFC athletes as head coach at Las Vegas’ Xtreme Couture gym, estimated that around 80% of professional MMA fighters likely don’t have health insurance during an interview with MixedMartialArts.com.

