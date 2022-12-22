Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe The USADA Is Testing Jon Jones As They Should

Daniel Cormier is not too happy about the number of USADA tests his former opponent Jon Jones has received since being away from the sport.

One of the most successful fighters in UFC history is Jon Jones. He has been dominating the light heavyweight division for many years, and now he is making a transition up to heavyweight.

Jones has been preparing for this transition for over two years. Jones decided to make the move in 2020, and since then he has been spending the majority of his time bulking up in preparation for the heaviest of divisions in the UFC.

Although his debut in the heavyweight division is not yet set, it seems to be getting closer and could be happening in the first quarter of 2023.

Since his absence in the past two years, Jones has been mostly out of the public eye. He will occasionally post some videos or photos of himself in his new heavyweight trainingm but other than that has been pretty quiet. That has not been the case for the majority of his career, though, as Jones has been in the news more often than others as he is one of the UFC’s most popular fighters.

Some of his fame has come from outside fighting, however. Jones has infamously found himself in trouble with the law on multiple occasions and has also tested positive for banned substances in the past.

In connection to more than one of his fights against Daniel Cormier, Jones had some trouble with USADA, and Cormier thinks that Jones should be testing much more than he is to this day stemming from his tainted past.

Daniel Cormier Calls For The USADA To Test Jon Jones More Often

Cormier’s fighting days are behind him, but now he is an analyst for ESPN. He was discussing the status of the UFC and their partnership with the USADA recently on his YouTube channel. He noted that former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka was significantly tested more than any other fighter on the UFC roster. Cormier believes that honor should be bestowed upon Jones.

“One of the reasons with Jon Jones was that he was gonna get to come back, but he was gonna be the most tested guy in USADA,” Cormier said h/t MMA Junkie. “They were gonna be on him. They were gonna make sure that he didn’t have picograms or any of that stuff. Where are his damn tests? I mean, why is he not the most tested? Why are you testing Jiri Prochazka more than you’re testing this guy who has a history of having these types of issues? That makes no sense. We have a guy who has a history of drug abuse that got tested a third of the months of the year. That’s not fair. That’s not random.”

This case could be compared to that of Conor McGregor. McGregor had pulled himself out of testing in order to heal himself up from an injury. He will be returning to testing before returning to the UFC.

That is not the case with Jones. He has remained in the testing pool the entire time that he has been out allegedly. Although, Cormier is not convinced that the testing is doing a fair enough job in his case.

“I’m saying test him more – not more than 65 times, that’s excessive. But test him more when he’s not the champ and when he’s not competing,” Cormier said. “Because guys are more inclined to cheat when they’re away from the spotlight. So I don’t get how USADA can test a guy so much as the champion, but the moment he walks away, they don’t test him at all.”

According to the USADA website, Jones was tested four times in the year 2022, and he was tested 13 times in 2021. Jones had a USADA violation or a questionable test several times during his career.

Do you think Jon Jones needs to be tested more by USADA?