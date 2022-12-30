Daniel Cormier Shares How Paulo Costa Can Gain Leverage In UFC Negotiations

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes there’s one matchup Paulo Costa can take that could massively increase his contractual bargaining power.

The future of Costa, a one-time middleweight title challenger, appears somewhat uncertain heading into 2023. The Brazilian most recently returned to winning ways this past August at UFC 278, outpointing former champion Luke Rockhold.

That result left Costa with one fight remaining on his deal. But while the UFC announced that the final outing on his current contract would come against Robert Whittaker in Perth next February, “Borrachinha” consistently branded the revelation as premature and insisted that he wouldn’t compete at UFC 284 without an improved pay package.

With the promotion evidently not willing to meet Costa’s demands, largely in terms of contract duration, news emerged that the fight against Whittaker won’t be happening. The Brazilian blamed the UFC’s “lack of negotiation skills” for the cancellation.

Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills, they should stop being petty 👍🥤 pic.twitter.com/uAfFLnTOdN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

Costa has since named $500,000 as the number that will see him agree to face Whittaker a month later than planned but has reiterated that he has no interest in a multi-fight deal.

One UFC legend, though, thinks the Brazilian should be going about things differently.

Cormier Pitches Money-Making Strategy To Costa

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC titleholder-turned-analyst and color commentator Daniel Cormier gave his assessment of Costa’s current situation.

Despite Costa showing that he’s unwilling to fight again on a $70,000 to show and $70,000 to win arrangement, “DC” believes he should look to boost his leverage by completing his contract against undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

“Paulo Costa is about done with his UFC contract. The UFC will give you a fight to make you prove why we should pay you if you’re at the end,” Cormier explained. “Because, if Paulo Costa goes and beats Khamzat Chimaev, he might get anything he wants. So, for him, it makes sense.

“But if he gets beat and wiped out, now what? That bargaining power is a little bit less. Do you still kind of move the needle a little bit? Yeah. But imagine how much you would move the needle if you’re the first guy to beat Khamzat Chimaev and hopefully beat him impressively,” Cormier continued. “Then, you hold all the chips. When I say chips, I mean the dollars, baby.”

How much this BIG guy worth? pic.twitter.com/oqbYvA7WGV — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 21, 2022

Costa recently spoke out against Chimaev’s claim that he’s struggling to find an opponent for Las Vegas’ UFC 285 pay-per-view in March. Perhaps with some positive negotiations, Cormier’s advice may be heeded.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments on Paulo Costa’s contractual situation?

Quote transcribed by Sportskeeda MMA.