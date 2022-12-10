Darren Till Changes Course On Previous Marvin Vettori Beef

UFC middleweight Darren Till is putting his recent feud with former title challenger Marvin Vettori to bed.

Till will return to the Octagon this Saturday night against Dricus du Plessis on the UFC 282 main card. He’s looking to get back in the win column after losses in four of his last five fights.

In light of his recent struggles, Vettori called Till “irrelevant” when discussing the UFC middleweight title picture. This prompted a strong reaction from Till in an expletive-filled video he posted to social media.

Till and Vettori were supposed to fight in April 2021 before Till suffered a collarbone injury. The fight didn’t come to fruition but their beef ramped up over the past year.

Despite their heated rhetoric, Till and Vettori had a cordial face-to-face while training together.

Darren Till Talks Recent Training With Marvin Vettori Following Heated Back-And-Forth

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Till revealed a friendly encounter with Vettori while in Thailand.

“I was wrestling in the cage at Tiger Muay Thai and I seen this big c* come in and I thought who the f* is that? And he’s turned round and it’s Marvin and I’ve thought, ‘Oh, s*** it’s on,” Till said. “We just shook hands and got some work in straight away. None of this pussyfooting around, like, ‘Oh, I might fight you soon, so we won’t train together.’ We just went at it with each other and the next day and the next day.

“I’m that guy, I beef with everyone and when I see them you know what type of beef it is. It’s just fight beef, don’t take it too personally,” Till continued. “I thought Marvin actually would, but he was super cool. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Maybe we’ll fight one day but I can’t say nothing but good things about him after meeting him.”

Vettori, like Till, is looking to get back on track after recent defeats. After losing to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 263, Vettori defeated Paulo Costa before losing to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris.

Till and Vettori may be on a collision course at 185lbs, although it seems as though the tensions between them are strictly competitive and not personal.

All quotes from Bloody Elbow