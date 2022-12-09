Darren Till Doesn’t See Israel Adesanya Beating Alex Pereira

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till doesn’t believe that another fight against Alex Pereira is the best idea for former champion Israel Adesanya.

At UFC 281 last month, former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion Pereira capped off the promotion’s penultimate pay-per-view event of 2022 in style, rounding out his first year in the Octagon by dethroning previously dominant titleholder Adesanya.

Ahead of the contest, much had been made of the pair’s two kickboxing bouts in 2016 and 2017, both of which were won by “Poatan.” And in similar fashion to their rematch, which saw Pereira come from behind to knock “The Last Stylebender” out, the Brazilian needed a late rally to avoid a decision defeat at Madison Square Garden.

Having dominated the division prior to the arrival of a figure from his combat sports past, as well as coming within minutes of a sixth successful title defense, many have suggested that there’s no doubt Adesanya deserves an immediate shot at redemption in 2023.

But having seen him handed three losses at the hands of Pereira, one middleweight contender isn’t sure another dance with the Brazilian is worth it.

Till Questions If A Fourth Fight With Pereira Is Worth It For Adesanya

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn ahead of his return to action at UFC 282 this weekend, Darren Till assessed the title picture in his division following Pereira’s crowning.

Whilst “The Gorilla” believes that an immediate rematch is certainly warranted, he doesn’t think it would play out any differently, despite Adesanya’s success prior to the fifth-round standing-TKO stoppage at UFC 281.

“Fourth fight… I don’t know what to say at this point. I’ve watched all three fights… the two fights, he was absolutely winning comfortably. Alex, all three times seems to just from somewhere… whether he’s got Izzy’s number or what, gets the win,” Till said. “It’s quite terrifying for Izzy, because can he beat him? We’ve seen he can, but then he can’t.

“Is a fourth fight worth it? You have to because Izzy was the champ for a long time, and he was dominant. But Alex has beat him three times… It’s very tough. I know I’ve lost a fight here and there, but if he loses four times to the same person,” Till added. “I think the fourth fight’s warranted, but at this point, do I see Izzy beating Pereira? For some reason, because Pereira’s won the three fights, no I don’t.”

In the aftermath of his first loss at 185 pounds in professional MMA, Adesanya cut an upbeat figure. And while he gave Pereira props for winning the battle at UFC 281, he insisted that the “war” is far from over.

I LOVE THIS GAME!!!

Attacking Titans like this one thrills me!!

Another chapter to “Poatan” 🗿. You won the battle yet again, but the war wages on! The hunter now becomes the hunted, the game’s not over 👾 #Law15 #insetcoin #playagain #nowondertheymadesomanysawmovies 🧩 pic.twitter.com/Bi3vTPL5jZ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 13, 2022

