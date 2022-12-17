David Feldman Provides Major Update On BKFC/Nate Diaz Talks

BKFC President David Feldman recently shed some light on the promotion’s talks with longtime UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz finished his UFC contract with a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. This year, Diaz has spoken of multiple options for him beyond the Octagon. These have included focusing on submission grappling to potentially face 2022 ADCC World Champion Gordon Ryan. He’s also mentioned potentially fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Recently, the BKFC have been making a big push to sign Nate Diaz to the promotion. Considering his notoriously strong chin and penchant for brawling in the cage, Diaz seems like a natural fit for bare knuckle fighting.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, David Feldman discussed all things BKFC. He ran through future plans for the promotion and provided an update on Paige VanZant. Feldman was also questioned on how talks with Nate Diaz and his team are going. The BKFC President is optimistic about a Diaz debut in the future.

“Talks Are Great With Nate Diaz” – David Feldman On Diaz and the BKFC

In an exciting development for both BKFC and Nate Diaz fans, David Feldman has confirmed an answer on Diaz’s status will be announced within the fortnight.

“Talks are great with Nate Diaz,” Feldman confirmed. “We’re gonna have an answer here in the next week or two. Great, great talks with his management team, the offer is a very, very legitimate, good offer for him, I think better than he’s got anywhere else. So I’m not saying he’s definitely coming, but I definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see some of his blood on this canvas one day.”

The BKFC has grown in popularity since its 2018 inception. It is the first promotion to hold state-sanctioned bare knuckle fights in more than 100 years. More recently, it has managed to sign notable names from the MMA world such as Thiago Alves, Paige VanZant, and Chad Mendes.

The signing of a major box office star like Nate Diaz would be a huge get for the BKFC. For now, with the interest he’s been getting since UFC 279, Diaz’s next steps remain unpredictable.

