Demetrious Johnson/Adriano Moraes 3 Headlines US ONE Card, Twitter Reacts

ONE Championship is heading to American soil for the first time and bringing with it a blockbuster flyweight trilogy between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

Having long expressed interest in taking the Circle to the United States, Asia’s largest martial arts promotion is set to get its ball rolling in the combat sports-loving continent, starting in Colorado on May 5, 2023.

Next year, the 1stBank Center will play host to ONE Championship’s 10th offering on Amazon Prime Video. The organization’s partnership with the streaming giant, which will see at least 12 events available to North American audiences on the platform annually, got underway this past August.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, former UFC flyweight champion Johnson had his second attempt at dethroning Moraes, a three-time ONE titleholder. While he failed to secure the gold in 2021, “Mighty Mouse” made no mistake in their rematch, knocking the Brazilian out in Singapore.

Nine months later, Johnson will look to defend the title for the first time at ONE on Prime Video 10, where a third dance with “Mikinho” will await him.

ONE makes its U.S. on-ground debut on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3! Sign up NOW for priority access to pre-sale tickets 👉 https://t.co/miQ9cDS0CI @MightyMouse @adrianomkmoraes #ONEonPrimeVideo10 pic.twitter.com/bH063gRCWL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 5, 2022

For Johnson, the task of dispatching a challenger is nothing new to him. During his time in the Octagon, he occupied the flyweight throne for six years, recording a record 11 defenses in the process.

But opposite him on home soil next year will be a man with a knack for regaining the crown, having done so on two separate occasions in ONE Championship’s flyweight (135 pounds) division.

With Johnson’s notoriety in America, as well as his storied series with Moraes, the promotion’s first US-held card certainly has an apt headliner set.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnson/Moraes 3, ONE’s US Debut

Following the announcement of ONE Championship’s first card on American soil and the notable main event that will top it come May 5, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

Unsurprisingly, members of the Asian organization’s US fanbase are already making plans to make it to Denver’s 1stBank Center for the occasion.

Some reacted by focusing on the matchup set to culminate the memorable affair, with one Twitter user backing “Mighty Mouse” to recreate his recent success against Moraes.

Others simply expressed their excitement about the third fight between Johnson and Moraes, with one suggesting it should bring ‘fireworks’ to the cage.

But it wasn’t just fans reacting to the news online. Some fighters were already looking to match-up their schedules for the event, with in-form ONE flyweight Gurdarshan Mangat hoping to complete his recovery in time to share the card with his division’s champion and top contender.

Finally coming to 🇺🇸!!! Time to speed up this ACL recovery at a historic pace and get back on the rise @ONEChampionship https://t.co/xt9weafqze — Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) December 5, 2022

Who do you think will have their hand raised at ONE on Prime Video 10 in Colorado, Demetrious Johnson or Adriano Moraes?