Deputy In Tampa Jail Resigns After Watching MMA Videos On Duty

A detention deputy in Tampa Bay has reportedly resigned from his position after he was caught on camera watching MMA videos during a shift.

According to the report from 10 Investigates Tampa Bay, the Pinellas County Sheriff Department initially came under scrutiny after video footage surfaced of several deputies engaged in a number of distracting activities while they were on duty.

The initial incident at Pinellas County Jail occurred when two deputies were watching Netflix while they were supposed to be monitoring prisoners. Inmate Robert Leutzinger apparently spent hours in his cell vomiting blood without either of the deputies noticing, and Leutzinger even considered the possibility that he would die before anyone in the jail attended to him.

The jail’s commander responded to the incident by banning any sort of streaming or video services while on duty, but the next month another deputy was caught reading during a shift and claimed he thought his Kindle wasn’t included in the new regulations.

The neighboring Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center saw a fourth incident a month later when a deputy covered the windows behind his desk with garbage bags in order to watch social media videos on his computer.

Deputy Caught Watching MMA Videos In August

All four of the deputies involved in the aforementioned incidents ended up receiving 40-hour suspensions, but 10 Investigates recently uncovered another instance that occurred in August.

Deputy Ryan Tonge was on duty and expected to keep an eye on prisoners that specifically required constant observation. Rather than checking camera feeds that included some inmates on sucide watch, security footage shows Tonge watching basketball highlights and MMA fights during his shift.

Tonge was supposed to be monitoring inmates during his shift. (Pinella County Sheriff’s Department)

When questioned by Professional Standards Bureau Sergeant Kirstie Cantelmo about why he was watching videos on duty, Tonge couldn’t provide an explanation.

“There’s no answer for that, to be honest with you. That’s something that I did that’s wrong. And I accept my punishment for it.”

Tonge is alleged to have voluntarily resigned from his position several hours before his interview with Cantelmo, but the official document from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has “refused” written where the former deputy was meant to sign his name.

