MMA Twitter Reacts To Derek Brunson Vs. Dricus Du Plessis Booking

UFC middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Dricus du Plessis will square off at UFC 285 on March 4th in Las Vegas.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the Brunson/du Plessis booking.

Brunson returns for the first time since his loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. He was knocked out in the second round in the No. 1 contender bout, falling short of a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Before the loss to Cannonier, Brunson won five consecutive fights, including finishes of Edmen Shahbazyan and Darren Till.

Brunson contemplated retirement following the loss but pivoted on this stance in recent months. The 38-year-old is fighting for a shot at the title before he decides to hang up the gloves.

du Plessis most recently defeated Till at UFC 282 earlier this month. He’s won six fights in a row and is 4-0 during his time in the Octagon.

du Plessis called out Marvin Vettori following his win over Till, although it appears that the UFC has other plans for the former title challenger. Vettori hasn’t fought since a loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris.

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Brunson/du Plessis matchup.

Bronson vs du plessis must be a fun fight to watch!!! Du plessis is not the most technical fighter but he’s strong and have great heart. Let’s see if he can beat a veteran ufc contender!!! #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 28, 2022

Izzy losing has been good for the division, a lot of fights have been announced as of late https://t.co/Xr3ipm6Ap7 — Topuria Cartel 🇪🇸🇬🇪 (@TopuriaMex) December 29, 2022

Oh yeah, this is going to be a dumb fight. https://t.co/2nrVlDYQhI — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) December 28, 2022

DDP is flying up the ranks https://t.co/bsWEakvftu — BuffMMA (@Buff_MMA) December 28, 2022

Huge fight this is let’s get it my boy Dricus🇿🇦🇿🇦😤 https://t.co/BHIMRvHqHI — Olz (@olz_cfc) December 28, 2022

The power of Du Plessis vs The Wrestling of Brunson… I’m interested #ufc285 #ufc https://t.co/wkynz9DyOp — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) December 28, 2022

Undeniably one of the funniest possible fights to book. Could be a classic. https://t.co/eKGiduQHoY — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) December 28, 2022

UFC 285 is still being finalized but features a few intriguing fights outside of Brunson/du Plessis. Bo Nickal will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Jamie Pickett, while Cody Garbrandt returns against Julio Arce.

The main and co-main bouts for UFC 285 are still in the works. It’s been speculated that UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou might return at the event against Jon Jones.

The winner of Brunson/du Plessis will move one step closer to a potential middleweight title shot.

What is your reaction to the upcoming Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis fight?